Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: January 19, 2024

Jan. 19—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Cristian Escarcega. Murder. Convicted by jury. Life sentence. Texas Department of Corrections.

Jonathan Flanagan. Burglary of a habitation with intentions of committing another felony. Pleaded guilty. Deferred adjudication. Six years probation. 360 hours community service.

Sherman Merritt. Robbery. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to theft.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Javier Martinez Arias. Sexual assault.

Erik Jesus Avila. Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

Daryan Benavidez. Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

Carlos Ruben Cruz. Murder.

Peter Estrada Jr. Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

Melissa Delgadillo Garcia. Robbery.

Reymundo Adan Sanchez. Aggravated robbery.

Jesse Villescas III. Robbery.

Charles Whittington. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Melvin Galeas. $4,713.