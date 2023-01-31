Ector County Felony Dispositions: Jan. 30, 2023

Jan. 30—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ARSON

Dalton William Mason, 32, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to arson and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Glenn Harwood was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Gerardo Salas, 24, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to assault peace officer/judge and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Guadalupe Noel Verzoza, 54, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon, and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

James Michael Dixon, 30, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to assault by strangulation (Fv) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Mia Nygaard, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to two counts of assault public servant and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Nathan Sandoval, 25, was convicted Dec. 8, 2022 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Thomas Edward Ainsworth, 48, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Jan 24. Judge John Shrode presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Samuel Ramos Carrasco, 30, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to burglary of building and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Uniquea Monaee Jones, 27, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 18 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge John Shrode presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Story continues

FORGERY

Gisenia Saiz Ramirez Velasquez, 27, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

FRAUD

Damien Manuel Tarin, 28, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to fraud possession/use credit or debit card, less than five and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

HARASSMENT

Mia Nygaard, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to harassment by person in correctional/detective/civic community facility and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Wendy Lee Morales, 38, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney. J. Roxane Blount and Luis A. Chavez were the attorneys.

Willsheina Tyvone Fox, 29, had an injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury charge dismissed Jan 24. Judge Justin Low presided.

KIDNAPPING

Nathan Sandoval, 25, was convicted Dec. 8, 2022 to aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon family violence and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Juan Zubia, 42, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Jan 24. Judge John Shrode presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Armando Monge, 23, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 23 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams. Judge James Rush presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

Camron Cristian Dehart, 32, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal.

Daniel Heath Hollowell, 39, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Ezequiel Ramirez, 55, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Zach Hoffman was the attorney.

Isaiah Estrella, 28, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Jan. 20. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jessica Nicole Wood, 42, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 24 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Laura A. Carpenter was the attorney.

Jesus Salgado Ramirez, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Jan. 23. Judge Justin Low presided.

Jody Gene Wood, 49, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Jan. 19.

Joe Cruz Payen, 37, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Joshua Aguilera, 23, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Josue R. Lopez, 18, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Jan 24. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Leo Rodriguez, 32, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Michael Anthony Cordova, 58, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Michael Anthony Cordova, 58, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Sajel Ward Gonzalez, 25, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 108 days in county jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Sierra Shey Sanford, 32, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Jan. 25. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Elsa Varela Becerra, 50, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Gavin Hunter Diamond, 18, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed Jan. 19. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Gisenia Saiz Ramirez Velasquez, 27, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to tamper with govern record defraud/harm and was sentenced eight months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

THEFT

Carlos Trevino, 51, had his probation revoked Jan. 17 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Judge John Shrode presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Christopher Aaron Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to 423 days in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

David Allen Pratt, 59, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

John Wayne Fox, 55, had a theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions charge dismissed Jan 24. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Karen Graves, 53, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Willie Mazique, 45, had a theft charge dismissed Jan 24. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Darlina C. Crowder was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Hector Marquez Cruz, 44, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Justin Jerome Urias, 37, had his probation revoked Jan. 11 on the charge of unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Justin Jerome Urias, 37, had his probation revoked Jan. 11 on the charge of unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Samuel Ramos Carrasco, 30, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.