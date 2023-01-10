Ector County Felony Dispositions: Jan. 9, 2023

Jan. 9—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Trena Nicole Luna, 38, had an abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence charge dismissed Jan. 2. Judge Justin Low presided.

ASSAULT

Akira Harrison, 23, pleaded guilty June 3 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Janie Anderson, 51, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 29 on the charge of assault public servant. Judge James Rush presided.

Severa Leann Aguilar, 41, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to aggravated assault against public servant and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Tiffany Diane Rios, 35, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING

Martin Anthony Gordon, 41, had a bail jumping and failure to appear (F3) charge dismissed Jan. 3. Judge Justin Low presided.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Mike Fidel Zepeda, 44, had a continuous violence against the family charge dismissed Jan. 2. Judge Justin Low presided.

CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE

Luis Saucedo Lopez, 29, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 3 on two counts of criminal negligent homicide. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. H.W. Leverett, Jr., was the attorney.

DWI

Anthony Brian Ponciano, 40, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 29 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Judge James Rush presided.

Ernesto Melendez Fuentez, 59, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Casey Don Collum, 35, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Jan. 2. Judge John Shrode presided.

FRAUD

Maricruz Ruiz, 31, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to fraud use/possession identifying info, # Items 5, less than 10, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alfredo Rivas, 56, had his probation revoked Dec. 19 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Anthony Deal, 48, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Christopher Allen Hudson, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Jan. 2. Judge John Shrode presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Christpoher Allen Hudson, 27, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Jan. 2. Judge John Shrode presided.

Danny Alvarado Ramirez, 39, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Derek Edward Holt, 35, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Ernesto Melendez Fuentez, 59, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jesus Auden Estrella, 49, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Melvin Dallas Godsey, 63, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Brisa Marie Ramirez, 29, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 29 on the charge of prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility (F3). Judge James Rush presided.

THEFT

Colby Blaine Ogle, 33, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed Jan. 2. Judge Justin Low presided.

Derek Edward Holt, 35, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Kelly Lee Harjo, 43, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 422 days to state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Maricruz Ruiz, 31, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

Mike Fidel Zepeda, 44, had a theft of firearm charge dismissed Jan. 2. Judge Justin Low presided.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Mike Fidel Zepeda, 44, had an unlawful possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Jan. 2. Judge Justin Low presided.