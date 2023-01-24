Ector County Felony Dispositions: Jan. 23, 2023

Jan. 23—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Jose Alejandro Estrada, 26, had an intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury charge dismissed Jan. 17. Judge John Shrode presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Juan C. Cavazos, 36, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 18 on the charge of assault impeding breathing/circulation. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Mia Nygaard, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to assault public servant and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Phidel Love, 38, was acquitted Jan 11 on the charge of assault family/household member previous conviction IAT. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Willie Alvin Long, Jr., 35, had an assault public servant charge dismissed Jan. 17. Judge Jay Gibson presided.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Mia Nygaard, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 730 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

DWI

Manuel Galvan Longoria, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 12 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more (F3). Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Micah Fincher, 42, had two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity charges dismissed Jan. 18. Judge Justin Low presided. Sara Beth Richey was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Alec Dakota Trotter, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Story continues

Isaah Carrasco, 21, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 12 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge James Rush presided. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

Justin Jerome Urias, 37, had his probation revoked Jan. 11 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jzyaiaz Llanez, 18, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Margarito Garcia, 62, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to fail to comply sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

FAIL TO STOP AND RENDER AID

Jose Alejandro Estrada, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to fail to stop and render aid — bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENTIONAL BODILY INJURY

Marshall Wayne Dillion Woolis, 27, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Roberto Herrera, 43, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

MANSLAUGHTER

Chaviya Crosby, 20, pleaded guilty Jan. 18 on the charge of lesser included offense of manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Jose Alejandro Estrada, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

Johnny Escaheras Madrid, 47, had an obstruction or retaliation charge dismissed Jan. 13. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Estrella Lisa Plascencia, 39, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) charge dismissed Jan. 13. Judge Justin Low presided.

Jose A. Lozano, 26, had his probation revoked Jan. 11 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low presided. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

Justin Tarango Gonzalez, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 12 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge James Rush presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Robert Lee Hasse, 25, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

ROBBERY

Adam Jacob Garcia, 40, had an aggravated robbery charge dismissed Jan. 18. Judge John Shrode presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Chaviya Crosby, 20, pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Fabian Cervantes, 29, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 17 on the charge of aggravated robbery. Judge John W. Smith presided.

Fredrick Calicutt, 36, had a robbery charge dismissed Jan. 11. Judge Justin Low presided.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Justin Tarango Gonzalez, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 12 on the charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence (F3). Judge James Rush presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

THEFT

Pablo Ortiz, 61, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Robert Lee Hasse, 25, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed Jan. 17. Judge John Shrode presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Alec Dakota Trotter, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. BJ Brown and D. Bret Mansur were the attorneys.

Jorge Arturo Aguilar, 39, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Jan. 13. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Justin Jerome Urias, 37, had his probation revoked Jan. 11 on the charge of unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Justin Jerome Urias, 37, had his probation revoked Jan. 11 on the charge of unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal.

Praxeds Salinas, 45, had a unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Jan. 17. Judge Justin Low presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.