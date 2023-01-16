Ector County Felony Dispositions: Jan. 16, 2023

Jan. 16—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ARSON

Sherman Jake Merritt, 31, had an arson charge dismissed Jan. 5. Judge John Shrode presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Alfredo Rodriguez Galindo, Jr., 29, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (Fv) and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Manuel Hernandez, 67, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Jan. 6 and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING

Dina Kay Sharp, 61, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Jan. 10. Judge John Shrode presided.

BURGLARY

Donny Saenz Casarez, 45, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Sherman Jake Merritt, 31, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Jose Lujan, 18, had a credit card or debit card abuse charge dismissed Jan. 10. Judge John Shrode presided.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Cesar Escarcega, 53, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

DWI

Roger Neal Shipman, 39, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to four years probation and eight years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Story continues

EVADING ARREST

Arnulfo Caballero, 28, pleaded guilty Nov. 30, 2022 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Tony Chavez and Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Emery Wayne Dickman, 49, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Dina Kay Sharp, 61, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Jan. 10. Judge John Shrode presided.

Raphael Vivar, 35, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Jan. 5. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Jessica Brown, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Jan. 6. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Jesus Auden Estrella, 49, pleaded guilty Dec. 15, 2022 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jonthan Neal Salinas, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low presided. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

Larry Neil Covington, 36, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Nathan David Bermea, 29, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Jan. 6. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Serbando Sanchez, 30, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Jan. 6. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Vanessa J. Johnston, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Sean Wade Dixon, 39, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence charge dismissed Jan. 9. Judge Justin Low presided. Josh Stephens was the attorney.

THEFT

Sean Wade Dixon, 39, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, enhanced IAT public servant charge dismissed Jan. 9. Judge Justin Low presided. Josh Stephens was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Bill Tracey Norman, 42, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Jan. 5. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Jonthan Neal Salinas, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to unlawful possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.