Ector County Felony Dispositions: January 12, 2024

Jan. 12—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Alexander Galindez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault. 365 days county jail.

Nohemi Medina. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. Credit for 15 days time served.

Jude Nunez. Aggravated kidnapping. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to robbery. 10 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Edmundo Santillan Jr. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Deferred adjudication. Four years probation. 240 hours community service.

Timothy Stewart. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed due to being sentenced to 60 months in federal prison.

Vigil Abram. Five counts aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person. Indecency with a child/sexual contact. Acquittal by court.

Kailinn Williams. Three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Jose Alfredo Ornelas. $1,105.