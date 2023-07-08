Ector County Felony Dispositions: July 7, 2023

Jul. 7—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Jahir Barragan. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Ten years Texas Department of Corrections.

Coley Brantley. Burglary of a Habitation. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections. Theft of property, $2,500 with previous convictions. Concurrent 15 months state jail sentence.

Michael Cabrera. Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. Adjudicated guilty. Seven years Texas Department of Corrections.

Joseph Cleaver. Arson. Adjudicated guilty. Nine years Texas Department of Corrections.

Telfort Ferlin. Fraudulent use and possession of identifying info. Theft of property, $30,000-$150,000. Credit card abuse. Dismissed. Defendant paid restitution upfront.

Chris Humes. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a weapon. Three days time served.

Darrell Smith. Aggravated robbery. Dismissed. Unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Damian Lewis Tavarez. Manufacturing/Delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years community supervision, 300 hours community service.

Jose Yanez. Possession of a controlled substance. Burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Two concurrent 10-year sentences in the Texas Department of Corrections.