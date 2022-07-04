ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 4, 2022

Jul. 4—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Cruz Ivan Gabaldon, 30, pleaded guilty June 24 to abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Salvador Aragon Morales, Jr., 33, pleaded guilty June 24 to abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Alexis Alejandra Soto, 24, pleaded guilty June 23 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Carl Edward Duhamel, 44, was convicted June 28 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Carl Edward Duhamel, 44, was convicted June 28 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Christopher Romero, 26, pleaded guilty June 24 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Christopher Romero, 26, had an assault family/household member previous conviction IAT charge dismissed June 28. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Cruz Ivan Gabaldon, 30, had an assault public servant charge dismissed June 24. Judge James Rush presided.

Jesus Avalos, 32, pleaded guilty June 24 to aggravated sexual assault child and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Laura Ann Ramirez, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal June 27 on the charge of assault on public servant (F3). Judge Denn Whalen presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Marcos Christopher Alonzo, 21, pleaded guilty June 24 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Xavier Ray Diaz, 23, had an aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury charge dismissed June 23. Judge James Rush presided.

BURGLARY

George Rodriguez Garcia, 61, pleaded guilty June 24 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Jimmy Douglas Crow, 55, pleaded guilty June 24 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Joseph Dominic Mireles, 37, pleaded guilty June 24 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Jackie Ross Vanness, 30, had a continuous violence against the family charge dismissed June 27. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

DWI

Daniel Montoya, 34, pleaded guilty June 13 to driving while intoxicated third or more (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Juan Gabriel Valdez, 44, had a driving while intoxicated third or more charge dismissed June 23. Judge James Rush presided.

Lucero Hermosilo Mendoza, 25, had a driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age charge dismissed June 28. Judge James Rush presided. Kevin Acker and Marc Chastain were the attorneys.

Omar None Rodriguez Ledezma, 46, pleaded guilty June 24 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez and Robert V. Garcia Jr. were the attorneys.

Santos Espinoza, 49, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal June 27 on the charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age (SJF). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Bruce Foster was the attorney.

ENDANGERING A CHILD

Mavanee Marie Garay, 23, had an endangering a child (Fv) charge dismissed June 23. Judge James Rush presided.

EVADING ARREST

Alejandro Jose Gomez, 24, pleaded guilty June 24 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Chache Eugene Wright, 40, pleaded guilty June 27 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction (SJF) and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Tryon D. Lewis approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Cruz Ivan Gabaldon, 30, pleaded guilty June 24 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Jamar O'sha Jackson, 27, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction charge dismissed June 24. Judge George D. Gilles presided.

Jimmy Douglas Crow, 55, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed June 24. Judge Justin Low presided.

Mannex Guerrero Molina, 43, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed June 24. Judge James Rush presided. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Mathieu Adam Castillo, 21, had his probation rules amended June 16 on the charge evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to two years, 16 months probation. Judge John W. Smith presided.

FORGERY

Isaac Lira, 33, had a forgery charge dismissed June 27. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Summer Ann Munoz, 23, had a forgery financial instrument charge dismissed June 24. Judge James Rush presided.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

Lou Ann Burton, 67, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal June 27 on the charge of harassment of public servant. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Jackie Ross Vanness, 29, had an injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury charge dismissed June 23. Judge James Rush presided.

Lucas Corral, 18, pleaded guilty June 23 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional serious bodily injury/mental and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Victoria Lee Blackwell, 60, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed June 29. Judge James Rush presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Aaron Christopher Garza, 29, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed June 23. Judge James Rush presided.

Armando Contreras, 47, pleaded guilty June 23 to possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to 251 days in county jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Briana Gonzales, 25, pleaded guilty June 23 to possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram, and was sentenced to 305 days in county jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Ciana Aguirre, 26, pleaded guilty March 20 on the charge of lesser included offense possession of a controlled substance, with more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Ada Nwaneri was the attorney.

Danny Carrasco, 40, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal June 29 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram. Judge James Rush presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Deric Lance Leavitt, 44, pleaded guilty June 23 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Gustavo Gonzalez Contreras, 64, pleaded guilty June 24 on the charge of lesser-included offense of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Holly Darlene Wimberly, 52, pleaded guilty June 23 to possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Janae Denise Bernal, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram, charge dismissed June 28. Judge James Rush presided.

Jeffrey Merkel, 51, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal June 29 on the charge of lesser included possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram. Judge James Rush presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Kimberly Rodriguez, 30, pleaded guilty June 24 to possession of a marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, and was sentenced to three years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Kinsey Marie Belknap, 28, pleaded guilty June 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Marrisa Nashea Collins, 29, pleaded guilty June 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Michael Dean Hollowell, 46, pleaded guilty June 24 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Rito Alexander Suniga, 29, pleaded guilty June 23 to possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram, and was charge 230 days in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Ronald Thie Rossingh, 28, pleaded guilty June 24 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Alexis Carrasco, 25, pleaded guilty June 10 to prohibition substance/item in correctional/civic community facility and was sentenced to 231 days in county jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Michael Dean Hollowell, 43, pleaded guilty June 24 to prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

ROBBERY

Katherine Ann Thomas, 38, pleaded guilty June 24 to robbery and was sentenced to 13 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Dennis Jones and Scott Layh were the attorneys.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Kevin Don Ramzy, 46, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed June 23. Judge James Rush presided.

THEFT

Alfredo Galindo, 43, pleaded guilty June 23 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Christopher Romero, 26, had a theft (Sjf) charge dismissed June 24. Judge Justin Low presided.

Jesus Horacio Monje, 36, pleaded guilty June 24 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, (Sjf) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jimmy Douglas Crow, 55, had a theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, charge dismissed June 24. Judge Justin Low presided.

Joey Rodriguez, 32, had a theft charge dismissed June 28. Judge James Rush presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Juan Nunez Silvas, Jr., 48, pleaded guilty June 24 to theft and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Martin Guerra, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty June 17 to theft (SJF) and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Micailie Danielle Payne, 28, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal June 20 on the charge of theft from person. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Warren Ray Tipton, 34, had a theft charge dismissed June 27. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Mannex Guerrero Molina, 43, pleaded guilty June 24 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Marrisa Nashea Collins, 29, pleaded guilty June 24 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.