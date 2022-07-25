ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 25, 2022

Jul. 25—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ARREST DETAIN WITH VEHICLE

Adonica Evading Rivera, 27, had an arrest detain with vehicle charge (F3) charge dismissed July 15. Judge Justin Low presided.

ASSAULT

Adam Curry, 35, pleaded guilty July 12 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Adrian Garcia Flores, 35, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed July 12. Judge James Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

George Doyle Allen, 24, had his probation revoked July 6 on the charge of assault by strangulation (Fv) (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Gregory Gonzales, 31, pleaded guilty July 15 to aggravated assault (deadly weapon) family violence and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Higinio Lombrano Garcia, 44, was convicted June 23, 2021 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

John Paul Ramirez, 30, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed July 18. Judge John Shrode presided.

Joshua Tijerina, 21, pleaded guilty July 19 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Joshua Tijerina, 21, pleaded guilty July 19 to an aggravated assault and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Kimberly Kay Hamilton, 60, pleaded guilty July 15 to aggravated assault date/family/house serious bodily injury (F1) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Leonel Reyes Nino, 31, had an assault family/household member previous conviction IAT charge dismissed July 18. Judge Justin Low presided.

Louis Antonio Aguilar, Jr., 38, pleaded guilty July 15 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Pedro Vega Jr., 34, had an assault family/household member previous conviction IAT charge dismissed July 12. Judge James Rush presided.

Triston Laroy Coleman, 26, pleaded guilty July 20 to assault family/household member previous conviction and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Yverica Marrero Serrano, 44, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal July 12 on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Lane Andrew Haygood was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Ashlyn Faith Walker, 23, had a burglary of habitation (F2) charge dismissed July 18. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

John Houston McClellan, 30, had a burglary of building charge dismissed July 18. Judge James Rush presided.

Alex Lane Oglesby, 20, pleaded guilty July 12 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Louis Perez, 52, pleaded guilty July 1 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Jonathan James Jaquez, 25, had a possession of child pornography charge dismissed July 15. Judge James Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Troy Lee Baker, 54, pleaded guilty July 13 to credit card abuse [elderly individually] and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

DWI

Felix Mendez, 53, had his probation revoked July 5 on the charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Jacob Cody Loffler, 37, pleaded guilty July 15 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Kimberly Kay Hamilton, 60, pleaded guilty July 15 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Luis Garcia, 38, had his probation revoked July 5 on the charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Ruben Manuella Munoz, 40, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal July 12 on the charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Thomas Lee Taylor, 57, pleaded guilty July 20 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to four years probation and six years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

Leslie Ann Rodriguez, 27, pleaded guilty July 15 to endanger child criminal negligence and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Thomas Crawford, 39, had an endanger child criminal negligence charge dismissed July 6. Judge Justin Low presided.

EVADING ARREST

Chauncey Lee Rader, 34, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction (Sjf) charge dismissed July 18. Judge John Shrode presided.

John Houston McClellan, 30, had an evading arrest detention charge dismissed July 18. Judge James Rush presided.

Ramon Guiean Meierhoff, 32, pleaded guilty July 8 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Sammy Villa, Jr., 41, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed July 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Edward T. Garza was the attorney.

FORGERY

Brandon Lee Ellsworth, 46, pleaded guilty July 12 to forgery and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Bryce Jeremy Neal, 42, had a forgery financial instrument charge dismissed July 14. Judge Justin Low presided.

Ramon Duran, 32, had a forgery financial instrument charge dismissed July 14. Judge Justin Low presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENTIONAL BODILY INJURY

Henry Daniel Fandey, 20, had an injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury charge dismissed July 15. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Thomas Aaron Crawford, 39, pleaded guilty July 6 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY

Mirion Lydia Martinez, 43, had an interference with child custody charge dismissed July 12. Judge James Rush presided.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Samuel Jubentino Galan, 44, pleaded guilty July 19 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

MURDER

Michael Brian Thomas Hosch, 25, pleaded guilty July 20 to murder and 25 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR

Jonathan James Jaquez, 25, pleaded guilty July 15 to online solicit minor and was sentenced to eight years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Aaron Tercero, 24, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Alfredo Muniz, 45, pleaded guilty July 19 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Angel Eden Rodriguez, 30, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed July 12. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Victor Torres was the attorney.

Antonio Suchil, 47, pleaded guilty July 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Dusty Starline Friday, 44, pleaded guilty July 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Elizabeth Abigale Sanchez, 31, pleaded guilty July 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 269 days in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Freddy Rene Arriaga, 26, pleaded guilty July 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Garrhet Wayne May, 22, pleaded guilty July 19 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Ivan Carrasco Morales, 27, pleaded guilty July 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jayda Nicole Palmour, 38, pleaded guilty July 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jesus Manuel Melendez, 52, pleaded guilty July 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Jimmy Longoria, 30, pleaded guilty July 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Kimberly Kay Hamilton, 60, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed July 15. Judge James Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Manuel Ortega Gomez, 46, pleaded guilty June 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Melissa Fernandez Madrid, 42, pleaded guilty July 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Nancy Ellen Fant, 66, pleaded guilty July 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Randy Lee Carter, Jr., 34, pleaded guilty July 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Rhonda Dawn Harper, 49, pleaded guilty July 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Samuel Jubentino Galan, 44, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed July 19. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Savannh Lujan, 26, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal July 12 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf). Judge Denn Whalen presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Stephanie Christina Good, 22, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) charge dismissed July 18. Judge John Shrode presided. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Xavier Dante Swain, 23, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal July 15 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF). Judge John W. Smith presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATERIAL

George Doyle Allen, 24, had his probation revoked July 6 on the charge of publish/threat to publish intimate visual material and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Alfredo Muniz, 45, had a prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility charge dismissed July 19. Judge Justin Low presided.

SECURING EXECUTION OF A DOCUMENT BY DECEPTION

Karina Lazo, 43, had a securing execution of a document by deception (F3) charge dismissed July 13. Judge James Rush presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Jonathan James Jaquez, 25, had two counts of sex assault child charges dismissed July 15. Judge James Rush presided. Kevin Acker and Robert V. Garcia were the attorneys.

Kevin Michael Ramirez, 27, had a sexual assault of a child charge dismissed July 18. Judge Justin Low presided.

Manuel Basurto Madrigal, 26, pleaded guilty July 15 to sexual assault child and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Robert Sawyer Mercer, 24, pleaded guilty July 18 to attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Robert Sawyer Mercer, 24, had a sexual assault charge dismissed July 18. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Thomas Crawford, 39, had a sexual assault child charge dismissed July 6. Judge Justin Low presided.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Amanda Leanne Jackson, 33, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) charge dismissed July 18. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Lantrel Deon Harris, 32, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed July 12. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

THEFT

Alex Ryan Brackman, 19, had his probation revoked July 8 on the charge of theft of firearm and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush presided.

Antonio Suchil, 47, pleaded guilty July 19 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Cassandra Danielle Herrera, 28, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal July 12 on the charge of theft — aggregated. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Deanna Gail Reed, 33, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed July 11. Judge John Shrode presided.

James Earl Mathis, 36, had a theft charge dismissed July 12. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Jessica M. Rodriguez, 40, had a theft — aggregated charge dismissed July 18. Judge Justin Low presided.

Lisa Marii Carrasco, 29, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed July 8. Judge Justin Low presided.

Nathaniel Jonathan Pillai, 32, had his probation revoked July 8 on the charge of theft and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Samuel Jubentino Galan, 44, had a theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 charge dismissed July 19. Judge James Rush presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Elizabeth Abigale Sanchez, 31, pleaded guilty July 19 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced 204 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Sean Condrella, 35, pleaded guilty July 19 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Shelby Ray Ward, 45, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed July 12. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Michael Brian Thomas Hosch, 25, had unlawful possession of firearm by felon charge dismissed July 20. Judge Denn Whalen presided.