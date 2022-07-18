ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 18, 2022

Jul. 18—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Aaron Vega Molina, 31, pleaded guilty July 6 to aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Cruz Ivan Gabaldon, 30, had an assault public servant charge dismissed June 30. Judge James Rush presided.

Gerardo Martinez, 28, pleaded guilty June 20 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Jaime Zubiate Martinez, 45, pleaded guilty July 8 to intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jose Navarrette, 31, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed June 30. Judge Justin Low presided.

Justin Taylor, 30, had a sexual assault child charge dismissed June 30. Judge Justin Low presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Lawrence Leroy Holley, Jr., 49, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed June 30. Judge Justin Low presided. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Nathan Peter Gordon, 31, was acquitted by jury June 30 on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Judge John Shrode presided.

Nathan Peter Gordon, 31, was convicted June 30 on the charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in prison (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Nathan Peter Gordon, 32, had two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges dismissed June 29. Judge John Shrode presided.

Shane Trevino, 29, pleaded guilty July 1 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

BAIL JUMPING

Alesha Dean, 32, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed July 8. Judge James Rush presided.

Jacque Lavonne Rockwell, 58, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed July 8. Judge James Rush presided.

BURGLARY

Raven Joshua Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty July 5 to burglary of building (Sjf) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

Traymill Donya Cherry, 28, pleaded guilty July 8 to deadly conduct and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

DWI

Angel Hernandez Moreno, 50, pleaded guilty July 6 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Dathan Cobos Lujan, 36, had a driving while intoxicated third or more IAT charge dismissed July 1. Judge Justin Low presided.

Dathan Cobos Lujan, 36, pleaded guilty July 1 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Gabriel Derek Holguin, 30, pleaded guilty June 30 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to three years probation and seven years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jennifer Sue Barnett, 48, pleaded guilty July 1 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to four years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Juan Dedios Salazar, 45, pleaded guilty July 8 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Larry Leon Harrelson, 61, pleaded guilty July 6 to driving while intoxicated third or more (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Larry Scott Benavidez, 49, pleaded guilty July 6 to driving while intoxicated third or more (F3) and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tommy W. Hull was the attorney.

Luis Miguel Renteria, 38, pleaded guilty July 1 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Miguel Angel Sigala, 59, pleaded guilty July 1 driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Santiago De La Cruz Hernandez, 33, pleaded guilty July 8 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Santiago Hernandez-De La Cruz, 33, pleaded guilty July 8 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Trena Nicole Luna, 37, had a driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age charge dismissed June 30. Judge Justin Low presided.

ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

Marshall Wayne Dillion Woolis, 26, had an endanger child criminal negligence charge dismissed June 30. Judge Justin Low presided.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

John Houston McClellan, 31, pleaded guilty June 30 to engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

ENTICING CHILD AWAY FROM CUSTODIAN

Justin Taylor, 30, pleaded guilty June 30 to enticing child away from custodian with intent felony and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Brayan Carrasco Vidales, 21, pleaded guilty July 1 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Christopher Kyle Morse, 25, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal June 30 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge John W. Smith presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Eddie Sanchez, 34, pleaded guilty July 1 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Haile Gerezgiher Arafaine, 30, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed July 1. Judge Justin Low presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

John Houston McClellan, 31, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction charge dismissed June 30. Judge John Shrode presided.

Ke'avionni Ramzy, 24, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal June 30 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Krystal Marie Hernandez, 33, pleaded guilty June 30 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low presided.

Terry Lynn Mcdade, 56, had a evading arrest detain with previous conviction charge dismissed July 1. Judge Justin Low presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

FORGERY

Patricia Marie Whitson, 30, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal June 30 on the charge of forgery (F3). Judge James Rush presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Tarance Brodee Barbee, 34, had a forgery financial instrument charge dismissed July 6. Judge Justin Low presided.

Tarance Brodee Barbee, 34, had two counts of forgery government/national government institutional/money/security charges dismissed July 6. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Tarance Brodee Barbee, 34, pleaded guilty July 6 to forgery financial instrument (Sjf) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Ruben Gomez Mancha, Jr., 38, had two counts of indecency with a child charge dismissed July 8. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENTIONAL BODILY INJURY

Cory Addison Sanchez, 32, pleaded guilty July 6 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional serious bodily injury/mental and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Marshall Wayne Dillion Woolis, 26, pleaded guilty June 30 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Ruben Gomez Mancha, Jr., 38, pleaded guilty July 8 on two counts of injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

HINDER APPREHENSION

Myessha L Morrill, 42, had a hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon charge dismissed June 28. Judge Rodney W. Satterwhite presided.

KIDNAPPING

Julian Gomez, 37, was acquitted by jury June 29 on the charge of aggravated kidnapping (F1). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Claudia Rivera, 40, pleaded guilty June 30 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low presided.

Cody Ray Salinas, 28, pleaded guilty July 1 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F2) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Lizeth Gomez Lujan, 36, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed June 16. Judge James Rush presided.

ONLINE IMPERSONATION

Israel Mireles, 25, pleaded guilty July 5 to online impersonation and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alesha Dean, 32, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. C-19-1130-Cr

Alonzo Luis Chavez, 28, pleaded guilty July 6 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Brayan Delarosa, 25, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one, charge dismissed June 30. Judge James Rush presided.

Claudia Rivera, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed June 30. Judge James Rush presided.

Claudia Rivera, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) charge dismissed June 30. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Cody Ray Salinas, 29, pleaded guilty July 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Cory Addison Sanchez, 32, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one, charge dismissed July 6. Judge Justin Low presided.

Craig Allan Savage, 42, pleaded guilty July 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Danny Ray Laurano, 31, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Eddie Sanchez, 34, pleaded guilty July 1 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Estella Rose Hinojos, 21, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Floyd Weston Ball, 44, pleaded guilty June 30 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Freddie S. Rodriguez, 36, pleaded guilty July 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Jack Dempsey French, Jr., 57, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed July 8. Judge John Shrode presided.

Jack Dempsey French, Jr., 57, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jack Dempsey French, Jr., 57, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Jacque Lavonne Rockwell, 58, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F2) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jose A. Lozano, 26, pleaded guilty July 1 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Joshua Anthony Velasquez, 30, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Kristi Nicole Harper, 36, pleaded guilty June 30 to possession controlled substance and was sentenced to three years probation and 24 months in state jail.

Manuel Zuniga, 26, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Oscar Garcia Flores, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one, charge dismissed July 8. Judge Justin Low presided.

Priscilla Acosta Silva, 52, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one, (Sjf) charge dismissed June 30. Judge Justin Low presided.

Randall Ray Bell, 32, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one, and was sentenced to 200 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Scott Covey Ritter, 60, pleaded guilty June 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one, and was sentenced to five years probation and 24 months in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Terrence Louis Jackson, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) charge dismissed July 8. Judge Justin Low presided.

Timothy Daniel Degeer, 25, pleaded guilty June 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Tyler Demar Hudson, 31, pleaded guilty July 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

ROBBERY

Johnnell Harris, 28, pleaded guilty July 8 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Juan Ramon Adame, Jr., 32, pleaded guilty July 8 to robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Shaneka Aiyanna Jackson, 44, pleaded guilty July 1 to two counts of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Daniel Portalez, Jr., 22, pleaded guilty July 7 to three counts of aggravated sexual assault child and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Marshall Wayne Dillion Woolis, 26, had a sexual assault child charge dismissed June 30. Judge Justin Low presided.

Ruben Gomez Mancha, Jr., 38, had an attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child charge dismissed July 8. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Brayan Delarosa, 25, pleaded guilty June 24 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Jason Rene Trevino, 46, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed July 5. Judge Justin Low presided.

Joel Salinas, 26, pleaded guilty June 14 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Krystal Marie Hernandez, 33, had a tamper with govern record defraud/harm charge dismissed June 30. Judge Justin Low presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

TERRORISTIC THREAT

Alexander G. Marquez, 65, pleaded guilty June 30 to terroristic threat against peace officer/judge and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

THEFT

Ashley Nicole Simpson, 38, pleaded guilty June 30 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Francisco Javier Moreno, 53, pleaded guilty July 6 to theft of copper and was sentenced to three years probation and 24 years in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low presided.

Jarek Lonn Ferguson, 44, pleaded guilty July 5 to theft of firearm and was sentenced to 311 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

John Houston McClellan, 30, had a theft of charge dismissed June 30. Judge James Rush presided. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Kathleen Marie Wallis, 33, pleaded guilty July 7 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Ricardo Perdomo, 59, pleaded guilty July 8 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Roy Don Bohannon, 47, pleaded guilty July 1 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, (Sjf) and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Roy Don Bohannon, 47, pleaded guilty July 1 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, (Sjf) and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. D-21-1799-Cr

Terrence Louis Jackson, 38, pleaded guilty July 8 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to five years probation and 24 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Angelica Janet Clay, 25, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal June 30 on the charge of unauthorized use of vehicle (Sjf). Judge Denn Whalen presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Nick Ramirez, 36, pleaded guilty July 1 to unauthorized use of vehicle (Sjf) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Terry Eugene Colburn, 60, pleaded guilty July 5 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 375 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.