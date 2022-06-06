ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: June 6, 2022

Jun. 6—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Albert Aguilar Lopez, 40, was acquitted by jury May 24 on the charge of assault family/household member previous conviction IAT. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Alecia Mrotzek, 46, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed May 27. Judge James Rush presided.

Fabian Andres Ortega, 23, had an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge dismissed May 25. Judge John Shrode presided.

James Edward Ricks, 60, pleaded guilty May 13 to assault by strangulation (FV) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Jeffrey Dan Brady, 51, pleaded guilty May 31 to two counts of aggravated assault against public servant and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jeremy A. Baeza, 23, had an assault of a pregnant woman charge dismissed May 31. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Michael Christopher Franklin, Jr., 18, pleaded guilty May 17 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

BURGLARY

Calvin King, 27, pleaded guilty May 31 to burglary of building and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal.

ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Cary Allen Christensen, 51, had an engage in organized criminal activity charge dismissed June 1. Judge Justin Low presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Aaron Franco Carreon, 31, had a delivery of controlled substance — cocaine, less than one grams charge dismissed April 5, 2016. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Marie E. Galindo was the attorney.

DWI

Kenneth Lynn Taliaferro, 52, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 25 on the charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, (F3). Judge John W. Smith presided. Steve Brannan was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Jesus Chiang Saralegui, 25, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed May 27. Judge James Rush presided.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Brodie James Nelson, 34, had a fail to comply sex offense duty to register with previous IAT charge dismissed May 27. Judge Denn Whalen presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Octavio Silva, 27, had a fail to comply with registration requirements charge dismissed June 1. Judge John Shrode presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Ricky Lee Redman, 56, pleaded guilty May 27 to fail to comply with registration requirements and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

Ricky Lee Redman, 56, pleaded guilty May 27 to fail to comply sex offense duty to register with previous IAT and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

FORGERY

Christopher Gonzales, 43, pleaded guilty May 26 to forgery financial instrument (SJF) and was sentenced to three years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Taylor Dawn Gladden, 30, pleaded guilty May 18 to false name, false information and forgery and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

FRAUD

Ethan Lee Wilson, 32, had a fraud use/possession identifying info # items, less than five items charge dismissed May 26. Judge Justin Low presided.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Kimberly Casias, 35, had an injury to child by omission (FV) charge dismissed May 26. Judge Justin Low presided.

MURDER

Joseph Richard Grondahl, Jr., 33, was convicted May 27 to murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Aaron Jake Tavarez, 26, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) charge dismissed May 27. Judge James Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Christopher Joseph Ybarra, 35, pleaded guilty May 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and 10 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Chris Fostel and Ada Nwaneri were attorneys.

Diana Rivera Rubio, 60, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed May 31. Judge Justin Low presided.

Edward Esparza Deleon, 39, pleaded guilty May 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Ervin Nicholas Griffith, 35, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) charge dismissed May 26. Judge Justin Low presided.

Ethan Lee Wilson, 32, pleaded guilty May 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Hugo Lozano Nieto, 53, pleaded guilty June 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

James Arthur Jackson, 63, pleaded guilty May 26 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Kami Lexie Martinez, 23, a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) charge dismissed May 26. Judge Justin Low presided.

Kasey Lynn Jordan, 55, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed May 31. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Kaycee Diane Clark, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed May 26. Judge Justin Low presided. Judge Justin Low presided.

Nicky Marie Gongre, 35, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) charge dismissed May 26. Judge Justin Low presided.

Odalis Ayala, 22, pleaded guilty May 17 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Ramon Aryok Zavala, 34, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 27 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF). Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Roberta Marie Garcia, 35, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed June 1. Judge James Rush presided.

Shara Anne Wellborn, 46, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed May 31. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Sonia Yvette Ordunez, 49, pleaded guilty May 13 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Tyshone Monique Henderson, 50, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) charge dismissed May 27.

Vessella Cabrilla Pride, 31, pleaded guilty May 31 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Zachary James Aguirre, 26, pleaded guilty May 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

ROBBERY

Erin Rey Villa, 23, was convicted Nov. 4, 2021 on the charge of robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Jesus Chiang Saralegui, 25, had a robbery charge dismissed May 26. Judge James Rush presided.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Fabian Andres Ortega, 23, was convicted May 26 to aggravated sexual assault child and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Alejandro Barraza Flores, 22, had a tamper with government record c-ins doc (A) (1,3,4,6) charge dismissed May 26. Judge Justin Low presided.

Lauro Enrique Delacruz, Jr., 40, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed May 26. Judge Justin Low presided.

TERRORISTIC THREAT

Robert Rowland Molina, 64, pleaded guilty May 31 to terroristic threat against peace officer/judge and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

THEFT

Brian Dwayne McNeese, 35, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed May 27. Judge James Rush presided.