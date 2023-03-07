Ector County Felony Dispositions: Mar. 6, 2023

Mar. 6—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Cassidy Nicole Belis, 60, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to abandon endanger child w/intent to return and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Akira Harrison, 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Elijah Joaquin Fluharty, 20, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to assault family/household member previous conviction and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Fernando Gonzalez Baeza, Jr., 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to four counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Gladis Carrasco Urias, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 on two counts of assault public servant and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Gladis Carrasco Urias, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to assault on a public servant (F3) and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Kolby Ray Tavarez, 21, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 11 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Israel Pando Guardiola was the attorney.

Kristie Marie Rodriguez, 38, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 27 on the charge of assault public servant (F3). Judge John W. Smith presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Story continues

Phidel Love, 38, had an assault peace officer/judge charge dismissed Feb. 27. Judge John Shrode presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Ruben Botello Cuellar, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING

Armando Javier Garcia, 40, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Feb. 24. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Daylan Duwayne Smith, 68, had a bail jumping and failure to appear charge dismissed Feb. 28. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

BURGLARY

James Richard Collins, 44, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 on two counts of burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 861 days in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

DWI

Adrian Estrella, 40, was convicted Feb. 27 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to eight years probation and eight years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Thomas S. Morgan and Phillip Wildman Jr. were the attorneys.

Wolfgang Jake Garcia, 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years probation and five years and five years in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Joslynn Ikee Ward Perry, 21, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Omar Efren Romo, 19, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Earnest James Jackson, 56, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to fail to comply sex offenders duty to register with previous IAT and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

FORGERY

Esmeralda Urias Pineda, 38, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 16 on five charges of forgery financial instrument. Judge James Rush presided.

Fernando Gonzalez Baeza, Jr., 23, had a forgery financial instrument charge dismissed Feb. 22. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

FRAUD

Matthew D. Castaneda, 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to claim lottery by fraud (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Pedro Luis Baeza, 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 on the charge of lesser-included offense indecency with child sexual contact and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Stephen W. Spurgin was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Johnny Allen Phillips, 60, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to injury child/elderly/disabled reckless serious bodily injury/mental and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 50, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

MEDICAID FRAUD

Daylan Duwayne Smith, 68, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to medicaid fraud and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Aaron Michael Pitkin, 40, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Adan Trejo, III, 45, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Armando Javier Garcia, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Feb. 24. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Lane Andrew Haygood was the attorney.

Christopher Riley Enderby, 44, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Daniel Ruiz, 24, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Daniel Vela, 29, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Feb. 23. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 50, had a possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, charge dismissed Feb. 22. Judge John Shrode presided.

Dominique Xzdrian Krumnow, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Erick Rodriguez, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Greg Thomas Duvall, 53, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 16 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge James Rush presided.

Hakeem Hardaway, 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 327 days in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Hannah Gearard, 24, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.

Hope Megan McCacken, 27, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 24 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge James Rush presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Jennifer Rose Lopez, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Juan Martin Antonio Cortez, 44, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Feb. 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Rachael Marie Robinson, 35 , pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Ralph Holguin Mireles, 53, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Feb. 22. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Raymond Charles, Jr., 41, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Feb. 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Rosario Gallegos Rivera, 63, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 28 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Sean Ryer Hitchcock, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tommy W. Hull was the attorney.

Tori Chareeves Majors, 33, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 28 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal.

Vanessa Esparza, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Johnny Allen Phillips, 60, had two counts of aggravated sexual assault child charge dismissed Feb. 27. Judge John W. Smith presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

THEFT

Esmeralda Urias Pineda, 38, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 16 on the charge of theft (Sjf). Judge James Rush presided.

Lereshio Kenyatta Hodges, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 28 on the charge of theft of firearm. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Michael Wayne Bizzell, 45, had a theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions charge dismissed Feb. 22. Judge Justin Low presided.

Michael Wayne Bizzell, 45, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode presided.

Micheal Bernard Dumas, II, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Robert Earl Johnson, Jr., 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to theft with two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to six months in county jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Lane Andrew Haygood was the attorney.

Roman Alvarado, Jr., 54, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed Feb. 28. Judge John Shrode presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Roman Alvarado, Jr., 54, had a theft with previous convictions charge dismissed Feb. 23. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Sonny Joe Ryan, 40, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 and was sentenced to 180 days in county jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Sonny Joe Ryan, 40, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to theft of material, to wit: copper (SJF) and was sentenced to 180 days in county jail. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Thomas McCure, 57, had a theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, charge dismissed Feb. 27. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Willie Dean Banks, Jr., 57, had a theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions charge dismissed Feb. 23. Judge John Shrode presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Rickey Joann Roghair, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Daniel Vela, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to unlawful possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Hakeem Hardaway, 31, had an unlawful possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Feb. 28. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Featured Local Savings

Featured Local Savings