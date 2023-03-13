Ector County Felony Dispositions: Mar. 13, 2023

Mar. 13—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

Samuel J. Salinas, 40, pleaded guilty March 6 to accident involving injury and was sentenced to two years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Benito Rodriguez Arenivas, 48, pleaded guilty March 6 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Christopher Kenneth Irving, 39, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed March 2. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Joshua Gary Clark, 37, had a sexual assault child charge dismissed March 2. Judge John Shrode presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Miguel Galindo Urias, 27, pleaded guilty March 6 to aggravated assault against public servant and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Richard Matthew Garrett, 51, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed March 3. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Jose Alexander Corral, 36, had a burglary of building charge dismissed Feb. 28. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

DWI

Arnell Charles Johnson, 62, pleaded guilty March 2 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Arquimedes Leon Garcia, 40, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 2 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Judge James Rush presided. Josh Stephens was the attorney.

Humberto Antonio Bojorquez, 23, pleaded guilty March 1 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Karime Vasquez, 27, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 2 on the charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Judge James Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Ronald James Nix, 70, had his probation revoked Feb. 23 to driving while intoxicated third or more (F3) and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge Justin Low presided. Hector Pena was the attorney.

Sergio Rascon Villegas, 61, pleaded guilty March 6 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

William Alan Hoyt, 62, had a driving while intoxicated third or more (F3) charge dismissed March 7. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Michael Thomas Hennington, 34, pleaded guilty March 8 on the charge of lesser-included offer of engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced two years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Krystal Marie Hernandez, 33, had her probation rules amended March 3 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Michael Mata Garcia, 33, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed March 7. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Miguel Galindo Urias, 27, pleaded guilty March 6 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Ramon Rosales Jr., 37, pleaded guilty March 8 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

FRAUD

Esmeralda Limon Alarcon, 27, pleaded guilty March 2 to fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Miguel Angel Guzman, 49, had his probation rules amended Feb. 21 on the charge of indecency with a child (F2) and was sentenced to eight years probation. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

INDECENCY BY EXPOSURE

Gustavo Rocha, 40, pleaded guilty March 2 on the charge of lesser included offense of indecency by exposure and was sentenced to eight years probation. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Susannah E. Prucka was the attorney.

Joshua Gary Clark, 37, pleaded guilty March 2 on the charge of lesser included offense of indecency by exposure and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Christopher Kenneth Irving, 39, had an injury child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury charge dismissed March 2. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Johnny Allen Phillips, 60, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to injury child/elderly/disabled reckless serious bodily injury/mental and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

April Marie Rubio, 31, pleaded guilty March 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Cesar Martinez, 41, pleaded guilty March 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 188 days in county jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Cristo Armando Rubio, 24, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 2. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Eduardo Bejarano, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed March 3. Judge John Shrode presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Esmeralda Limon Alarcon, 27, pleaded guilty March 2 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Ever Raymundo Macias, 57, pleaded guilty March 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Griselda Alexandra Chavira, 23, pleaded guilty March 2 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Gustavo Carrillo Carrillo, 36, pleaded guilty March 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to 168 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Jacob Baeza, 21, pleaded guilty March 2 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Jacob Baeza, 21, pleaded guilty March 2 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

James Devon Nunez, 19, pleaded guilty March 2 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Jonathan Dakota Zarate, 31, pleaded guilty March 1 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Pedro Gutierrez Carrasco, 30, pleaded guilty March 6 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Rebecca Hernandez, 31, pleaded guilty March 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Sergio Duron, 22, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed March 8. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Thomas Jacob Negrete, 38, was convicted March 7 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Erica Lynne Robertson, 38, had her probation rules amended March 3 on the charge of prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility and was sentenced to seven years probation. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

ROBBERY

Makiysah Blakey, 21, pleaded guilty March 6 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Eliseo Regalado, Jr., 41, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed March 7. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Gilberto Holguin Dominguez, 38, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 3 on the charge of tamper with govern record defraud/harm. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jacob Baeza, 21, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed March 2. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Jonathan Dakota Zarate, 31, pleaded guilty March 1 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, (F3) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

THEFT

Dylan Daniels, 30, had his probation revoked Feb. 27 on the charge of theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge Justin Low presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Dylan Daniels, 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Joel Flores Garcia, 20, pleaded guilty March 6 to theft of firearm and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Rick Mesa Dominguez, 37, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed March 7. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Nathan Peter Gordon, 32, pleaded guilty March 2 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

UNLAWFUL DISCLOSURE/PROMOTION OF INTIMATE VISUAL MATERIAL

Noemi Crystal Chavez, 33, pleaded guilty March 2 to unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material (Sjf) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Jose Armando Gonzalez, 24, had an unlawful possession firearm by felon charge dismissed March 3. Judge John Shrode presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Nathaniel Mireles Freeman, Jr., 53, pleaded guilty March 8 to unlawful possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.