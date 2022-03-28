ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 28, 2022

Mar. 28—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Amanda Gabrielle Estep, 33, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 16 on the charge of abandon endanger child criminal negligence (SJF). Judge John W. Smith presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Shirley Anna Harmon, 39, pleaded guilty March 14 to abandon/endanger child imminent danger bodily injury and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

ASSAULT

Abiel Rodriguez, 23, pleaded guilty March 15 to assault peace officer/judge and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Cayla Henderson, 38, had an assault public servant charge dismissed March 14. Judge James Rush presided.

Chandra Diane Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty March 22 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Charles Edwin Whitacre, 63, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed March 17. Judge John Shrode presided.

Christopher Jerome Munguia, 39, pleaded guilty March 15 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Elias Corrales Quintana, 53, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed March 16. Judge Tryon D. Lewis presided.

Gregory Falagrong, 63, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed March 15. Judge Justin Low presided.

Jhomaira Rosalva Arvzu, 25, pleaded guilty March 9 to assault of a public servant and was sentenced to five years in prison in order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Pedro Estrada, Jr., 26, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed March 15. Judge Justin Low presided.

BURGLARY

Jander Favela Galindo, 30, had a burglary of a building charge dismissed March 22. Judge John Shrode presided.

Jander Favela Galindo, 30, pleaded guilty March 22 to burglary of a building and was sentenced to two years probation and two years in prison (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Mark Edward Marichalar Holguin, 33, pleaded guilty March 23 to burglary and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Steven Scott Mastin, 40, pleaded guilty March 18 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to five years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Angela Dawn Munoz, 44, had a credit card abuse charge dismissed March 22. Judge John Shrode presided.

Mark Edward Marichalar Holguin, 33, pleaded guilty March 23 to credit card or debit card abuse and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

William Lashon Harris, 31, pleaded guilty March 18 to credit card abuse and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in state jail in deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Katlynn Marie Kitterle, 27, had a criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed March 15. Judge Justin Low presided.

CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE

Charles Deven Cole, 33, pleaded guilty March 15 to criminal negligent homicide and was sentenced to 24 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

Bridget Enriquez, 24, pleaded guilty March 23 to deadly conduct discharge firearm and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

DWI

Adam Evans, 37, pleaded guilty March 22 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years probation (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Thomas Shannon Bickle, 46, pleaded guilty March 15 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Adam Ross Vasquez, 35, had an evading arrest or detention with previous conviction charge dismissed March 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Aidan Lee Woolhouse, 18, pleaded guilty March 3 to evading arrest detain with a vehicle and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Benjamin Valenzuela, 42, pleaded guilty March 18 to evading arrest detain with a vehicle and was sentenced to six years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Danny Carrasco, 42, pleaded guilty March 23 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Lori Desante, 57, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed March 14. Judge James Rush presided.

Ociel Levante Carrillo, 21, pleaded guilty March 3 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Pablo Emilio Vinas, 39, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed March 16. Judge James Rush presided.

EXPLOITATION OF CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

Candy Johnson, 65, had an exploitation of child/elderly/disabled charge dismissed March 14. Judge James Rush presided.

FIREARM

Elijah Marcus Martinez, 44, had a theft of firearm charge dismissed March 22. Judge John Shrode presided.

FORGERY

Jander Favela Galindo, 31, had a forgery government/national government instrument/money/security charge dismissed March 22. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

FRAUD

Anthony Tulon Johnson, 33, pleaded guilty March 23 to fraud use/possession identifying info # items less than five and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Elijuwon Laray Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty March 14 to fraud use/possession of identifying information, number of items less than five, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Catherine Joann Cobb, 53, pleaded guilty March 18 to injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury in deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Angela Dawn Munoz, 44, pleaded guilty March 22 to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than one gram and was sentenced to four years probation. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Arturo Ortega Rivera, 29, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed March 15. Judge Justin Low presided.

Elijah Marcus Martinez, 17, pleaded guilty March 22 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Gerardo Mora Ornelas, 56, had a manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed March 18. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Aiden Lee Woolhouse, 18, pleaded guilty March 3 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Aishia Garza, 44, pleaded guilty March 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to 123 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Antonio Hernandez Romero, 30, pleaded guilty March 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Benjamin Valenzuela, 42, pleaded guilty March 18 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Billy Earl Johnson, 40, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed March 17. Judge James Rush presided.

Catherine M. Rushing, 37, pleaded guilty March 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison in order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Danny Eugene Tyre Bell, 18, pleaded guilty March 10 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison in order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Delton Darrnell Jones, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed March 17. Judge James Rush presided.

Devan Wayne Vogel, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) charge dismissed March 17. Judge John Shrode presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Dustin Eugene Ratliff, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed March 11. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Evan Patrick Schurman, 46, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 11. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Foslin Samir Gamez Pineda, 31, pleaded guilty March 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail in order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Gary William White, 45, pleaded guilty March 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Giermo Quintanilla, 39, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 11. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Grant A. Haworth, 36, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 22. Judge James Rush presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Homer Marquez, 50, pleaded guilty March 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Jamie Denne Gray, 23, pleaded guilty March 22 to lesser included offense of possession controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Jaylea Reigh Palmour, 20, pleaded guilty March 14 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Joel Walton Smith, 34, pleaded guilty March 22 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

John Royce Baker, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed March 22. Judge Justin Low presided.

Jose Angel Galindo, 29, pleaded guilty March 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 290 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jose Enrique Mata, 24, was granted community service dismissal and discharge March 22 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tommy W. Hull was the attorney.

Joseph Lee Lucero, 30, pleaded guilty March 15 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Lisa Valenzuela, 48, pleaded guilty March 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Michael Anthony Young, 28, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 22. Judge James Rush presided.

Michael Brantz Fisher, 33, had their probation discharged March 22 to possession of a controlled substance. Judge Bill McCoy presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Michael Douglas Clapper, 34, pleaded guilty March 18 to possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and was sentenced to six months in state jail in deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Michael Wayne Allen, 33, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed March 17. Judge Justin Low presided.

Nathan Taylor Roberson, 27, pleaded guilty March 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four gram, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison in order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Rachel Mary Rodriguez, 37, pleaded guilty March 22 to possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and was sentenced to two years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Raul Morales, 23, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 17. Judge Justin Low presided.

Rene Vasquez Verzoza, 51, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 17. Judge Justin Low presided.

Ricardo Valenzuela Ramos, 46, pleaded guilty March 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 159 days in county jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Stephanie Raquel Velasquez, 33, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed March 17. Judge Justin Low presided.

Stephen Randle Jones, 47, pleaded guilty March 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison in order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Sueellen Montoya, 21, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed March 15. Judge Justin Low presided.

Tatum Scott Taylor, 34, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 11 on the charge possession of methamphetamine. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Timothy Royce Wiley, 55, pleaded guilty March 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Tony Austin, 48, pleaded guilty March 14 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Walter Lee Simes, 38, pleaded guilty March 14 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

William Edward Worrell, 58, pleaded guilty March 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

ROBBERY

Jander Favela Galindo, 31, pleaded guilty March 22 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to eight year probation. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

SMUGGLING

Jamarr Lavelle Stephens, 38, pleaded guilty March 22 to four counts of smuggling of persons and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Lisa Valenzuela, 48, had four counts of smuggling of persons charges dismissed March 15. Judge James Rush presided.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Arturo Ortega Rivera, 29, pleaded guilty March 15 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Randy Tamper Munoz, 44, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 11 on the charge of fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

THEFT

April Dawn Davee, 50, had a theft of property, more than $1,500, but less than $20,000, charge dismissed March 11. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Bryant Flores Ramirez, 37, pleaded guilty March 22 to theft of property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to three years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Dustin Eugene Ratliff, 37, had a theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous conviction charge dismissed March 11. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Jander Favela Galindo, 30, pleaded guilty March 22 to theft of property more than $2,500,000 but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to two years probation and two years in prison (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

John Royce Baker, 37, pleaded guilty March 22 to theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Justin Jerome Urias, 36, had a theft property, more than $2,500, more than $30,000, charge dismissed March 15. Judge Justin Low presided.

Mark Edward Marichalar Holguin, 33, had a March 23 theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous conviction charge dismissed March 23. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Pablo Ortiz, 61, pleaded guilty March 23 to theft property, less than $2,500, two more previous convictions (SJF) and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Devan Wayne Vogel, 34, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon (F3) enhanced charge dismissed March 17. Judge John Shrode presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Jason Michael Bartlett, 44, pleaded guilty March 22 to unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

UNLICENSED CARRYING OF A WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES

Justin Wayne Reddin, 28, had an unlicensed carrying of a weapon on alcohol premises charge dismissed March 21. Judge John Shrode presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Ricardo Valenzuela Ramos, 46, pleaded guilty March 23 and unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 159 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.