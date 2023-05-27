Ector County Felony Dispositions: May 26, 2023

May 26—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Karen Chandler. Aggravated assault against public servant, four counts. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to deadly conduct. Given two years' probation, 30 hours community service.

Pamela Daupert. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to terroristic threat, interrupting public place. Given 12 months' probation, 30 hours community service.

Sharika Groves. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Given four years' probation, 240 hours community service.

Daniel Hernandez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury. Sentenced to 365 days time served.

Rodney Jackson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed "in the interest of justice."

Andrew Mendieta. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Given five years in the Texas Department of Corrections.

Silvestre Ortega. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Given five years' probation, 300 hours community service.