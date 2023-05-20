Ector County Felony Dispositions: May 19, 2023

May 19—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Gonzalo Diaz. Pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to two, three-year prison terms to be served concurrently.

Antonio Estrada Jr. Pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Placed on five years' deferred adjudication with 300 hours community service.

Elias Escovedo. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, dismissed. Pleaded guilty to two counts of terroristic threat and criminal mischief. Sentenced to 350 days in jail and given credit for 295 days time served.

Duran Oshay Haynes. Pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery. Sentenced to 35 years in the Texas Department of Corrections.

Letticia Leyba. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Three years deferred adjudication.

Sergio Meza. Burglary of a habitation dismissed. Pleaded guilty to burglary of building, sentenced to two years in state jail.

Jorge Ramos. Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury. Sentenced to 180 days in jail time served.

Corey Salter. Pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation. Ten years Texas Department of Corrections. Also pleaded guilty to three counts of evading arrest and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was given credit for time served in three of the cases and eight years in TDC, to be served concurrently with the 10-year sentence.

David Shorter. Pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Corrections.

Tronvoric Stephens. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed at the request of the complaining witness.

Randy Vera. Burglary of a habitation. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury. Placed on two years' probation and given 30 hours of community service.

Bryson Williams. Burglary of a habitation. Dismissed at the request of the complaining witness.