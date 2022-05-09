ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: May 9, 2022

May 9—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Antonio Daniel, 23, had an assault, strangulation, charge dismissed April 28. Judge Justin Low presided.

Christopher J. Belaire, 25, pleaded guilty April 28 to assault of a peace officer/judge and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Ernesto Cepriano Minjarez, 44, had an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge dismissed April 29. Judge James Rush presided.

Terrance Washington, 36, pleaded guilty April 28 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Terrance Washington, 36, pleaded guilty April 28 to assault of a family/household member, with previous convictions, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

ATTEMPTING TO TAKE A WEAPON

Rosa Aranda, 45, pleaded guilty April 27 to attempting to take a weapon from an officer and was sentenced to two years probation. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

BURGLARY

Bianca Janell Castellano, 29, pleaded guilty April 29 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to eight years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Aaron Cano Varela, 31, had a criminal mischief charge dismissed April 29. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

James Dean Ambrose, 25, pleaded guilty April 28 to deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

DWI

Carlos E. Chavez Luna, 39, had a driving while intoxicated with a child, less than 15 years of age charge dismissed April 27. Judge John Shrode presided.

Christina Patton, 40, pleaded guilty April 28 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years probation and eight years in prison (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIME

Jacob Michael Leasure, 41, pleaded guilty April 29 to engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to six years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Rondale Gerrod Farris, 41, was convicted April 1 on the charge of engaging in organized crime, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Rodney W. Satterwhite approved the deal. Susannah E. Prucka was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Axcel Rene Tarango, 23, pleaded guilty April 20 to evading arrest detain with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Cahris B. Hernandez, 23, pleaded guilty April 27 to evading arrest detainment with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Cannyan Lowell Price, 24, pleaded guilty April 28 to evading arrest/detention in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

FORGERY

Gerardo Martinez, 29, pleaded guilty April 27 to forgery of a financial instrument and was sentenced to two years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Michael Christopher Breeding, 27, had an indecency with a child sexual contact, charge dismissed April 27. Judge Justin Low presided.

Michael Christopher Breeding, 27, pleaded guilty April 27 on two counts of lesser included offense of indecency with a child and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

MURDER

Rondale Gerrod Farris, 41, was convicted April 1 on the charge of murder, count two, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Judge Rodney W. Satterwhite approved the deal. Susannah E. Prucka was the attorney.

Rondale Gerrod Farris, 41, was convicted April 1 on the charge of murder, count one, and was sentenced to 65 years in prison. Judge Rodney W. Satterwhite approved the deal. Susannah E. Prucka was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Clifford Earl Gordon, 57, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed April 28. Judge Justin Low presided.

David Ramirez, 51, pleaded guilty April 28 to possession of a controlled substance more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Eksel Carrasco, 21, pleaded guilty April 21 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to four years probation. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Fernando Cordova Hernandez, 32, pleaded guilty April 28 to possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and was sentenced to six months in State Jail in order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Jaworski Welcome, 42, had a possession of a controlled substance more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed April 29. Judge James Rush presided.

Jennifer Ann Estrella, 47, pleaded guilty April 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

Jesus Quintana, 23, pleaded guilty April 22 to possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram, and was sentenced to seven months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Kyla Deanne Benton, 39, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed April 28. Judge Justin Low presided.

Nicklus James Reynolds, 21, pleaded guilty April 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 11 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Ninfa A. Ramierez, 55, had a possession of controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed April 26. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Odalis Ayala, 22, pleaded guilty April 28 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Ismael Duran Juarez, Jr., 18, had a aggravated sexual assault of a child charge dismissed May 2. Judge John Shrode presided.

Michael Christopher Breeding, 27, had an aggravated sexual assault of a child, charge dismissed April 27. Judge Justin Low presided.

THEFT

Adrienne Danielle Reynolds, 32, had a theft of property less $2,500, with two more previous convictions, charge dismissed April 26. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Angel Garcia Nabarrette, Jr., 46, had a theft from person charge dismissed April 29. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Brandon Charles Alexander, 32, pleaded guilty April 27 to aggregated theft and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Diana Sanchez Madrid, 46, pleaded guilty April 27 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jacob Michael Leasure, 41, pleaded guilty April 29 on two counts of theft of property more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to four years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Johnny Ringo Stone, 27, had a theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 charge dismissed April 28. Judge Justin Low presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Debra Gonzalez, 43, pleaded guilty April 27 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Diana Sanchez Madrid, 46, had an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge dismissed April 27. Judge John Shrode presided.

Ervey Luna pleaded guilty April 28 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to nine months in State Jail in order adjudicating guilt.

Jennifer Ann Estrella, 47, pleaded guilty April 22 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to six months in state jail in order of adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

Jesse Martinez, 34, pleaded guilty April 27 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 298 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Michael Dale Whitehead, 54, pleaded guilty April 29 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.