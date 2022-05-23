ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: May 23, 2022

May 23—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ARSON

Joseph Arcenio Cleaver, 38, pleaded guilty May 5 to arson and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

ASSAULT

Albaro Juarez Cruz, 36, had an assault family violence with previous convictions charge dismissed May 12. Judge James Rush presided.

Alonzo Garcia Munoz, 24, pleaded guilty May 13 to aggravated assault deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

David Allen Solis, 30, pleaded guilty May 12 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT (FV) and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Joseph Arcenio Cleaver, 38, had an aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon (FV) charge dismissed May 9. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jozelyn Ayeliz Gomez, 18, had an assault peace officer charge dismissed May 13. Judge James Rush presided. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Kenton Joe Gaines, 46, had an assault peace officer/judge charge dismissed May 12. Judge John Shrode presided.

Kenzen Riley, 21, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 17 on the charge of assault FV. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided.

Maria Victoria-Lyn Killion, 31, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv)(F2) charge dismissed May 13. Judge John Shrode presided.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Miguel Angel Castillo, 26, pleaded guilty May 12 to continuous violence against the family and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Trinity Wayne Coleman, 44, had a credit card or debit card abuse charge dismissed May 16. Judge James Rush presided.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Trinity Wayne Coleman, 44, had a criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed May 16. Judge Justin Low presided.

CRUELTY NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMAL

Kenton Joe Gaines, 37, pleaded guilty May 12 to cruelty non-livestock animal: kill/poison/serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. YanCarlo Villa was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

Albert Felix Gile, 65, had a deadly conduct discharge firearm charge dismissed May 16. Judge Justin Low presided.

DWI

Arturo Nunez, 41, pleaded guilty May 9 to drinking while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Dwight Anthony Smith, Jr., 42, pleaded guilty May 13 to drinking while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Felix Mendez, 53, pleaded guilty Aug. 12, 2021 to drinking while intoxicated, third or more, (F3), and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Henry Gerald Oldham, 51, had his probation amended May 11 to drinking while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to six years probation. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Hugo Flores, 24, pleaded guilty May 11 to drinking while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to three years probation and two years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Michelle Lee Taylor, 57, pleaded guilty May 9 to drinking while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

ENDANGERING

Jessica Arevalo Hernandez, 29 was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 10 on the charge of lesser included offense of endangering of a child. Judge John W. Smith presided. Adrian Chavez and Tony Chavez were the attorneys.

Jessica Arevalo Hernandez, 29, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 10 on the charge of endangering a child criminal negligence. Judge Justin Low presided. Adrian Chavez and Tony Chavez were the attorneys.

EVADING ARREST

David Antonio Rodriguez, 22, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 11 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3). Judge Denn Whalen presided. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

Jody Dee Rodriguez, 26, pleaded guilty May 16 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Sebastian Alvarado, 21, pleaded guilty May 13 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Jesse Ray Jackson, 39, pleaded guilty May 13 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Tawann Franks, 29, pleaded guilty May 13 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adolfo Jesse Escarsega, 52, pleaded guilty May 12 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Alexis Marie Dominguez, 24, pleaded guilty Dec. 8, 2021 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Brandi Larrissa Rodriguez, 40, pleaded guilty May 11 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Christie Shawn Crow, 47, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed May 18. Judge Justin Low presided.

Danny Lujan, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed May 10. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Destiny Marie Champagne Gray, 28, pleaded guilty May 5 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Elizabeth Ann Whitecotton, 43, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed May 18. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jacob Urias, 41, pleaded guilty May 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

James Thomas Cothern, 33, pleaded guilty May 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Jesus Alberto Porras, 30, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed May 13. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Jesus Manuel Montanez, 35, pleaded guilty May 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jesus Torres, pleaded guilty May 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication.

Jose Luis Melendez, 24, pleaded guilty April 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Justin Ray Ramirez, 26, pleaded guilty April 27 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Kelsi G. Coulter, 31, pleaded guilty May 5 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Samuel Valencia, 60, pleaded guilty May 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Santos Salvadore Rey, 39, pleaded guilty May 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Sasha Marie Villarreal, 34, pleaded guilty May 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Saul Acosta, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed May 17. Judge John Shrode presided.

Tenessa Marie Fierro, 53, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed May 16. Judge Justin Low presided.

Tomas Barragan, 55, pleaded guilty May 10 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Zakary Charles Lowe, 24, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed May 11. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

PROSTITUTION

Alfredo Garcia, 29, pleaded guilty May 13 to prostitution pay or solicit person, under 18 years of age (F2) and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Rhinende Marshall, 40, had a prostitution with third or more charge dismissed May 13. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

SELL STOLEN REGULATED MATERIALS

Leslie Reniah Pickens, 30, pleaded guilty May 10 to sell stolen regulated materials and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER

Phillip Dean Galindo, 30, pleaded guilty May 12 to take weapon from an officer and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Alexis Marie Dominguez, 24, pleaded guilty Dec. 8, 2021 to tampering/fabricating physical evidence (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Pete Arias Mendez, 57, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed May 16.

THEFT

Brandy Lee Castillo, 32, pleaded guilty May 10 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Bryant Heath Smith, 28, pleaded guilty May 12 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Carlos Trevino, 49, had a theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, charge dismissed May 12. Judge John Shrode presided.

Carlos Trevino, 49, pleaded guilty May 12 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to three years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Desiree Liggans, 51, pleaded guilty to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Garry Smith, 39, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 11 on the charge of theft by check, $1,500 or more but less than $20,000. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Steve Hershberger was the attorney.

Jesus Chiang Saralegui, 25, had his probation revoked May 12 on the charge of theft and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Justin Low presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Jordan Taylor Tavarez, 29, pleaded guilty May 12 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to 255 days in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Leslie Reniah Pickens, 30, pleaded guilty May 10 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, but less than $20,000, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Patricia Annette Templeton, 55, pleaded guilty May 10 to theft from person and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Tony Robert Montoya, 42, pleaded guilty May 11 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Pedro Manuel Zamora, 22, pleaded guilty May 11 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

VIOLATION OF MOTOR FUEL TAX REQUIREMENTS

Juan Arturo Cruz Leyva, 48, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 18 on the charge of violation of motor fuel tax requirements. Judge James Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.