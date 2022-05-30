ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: May 30, 2022

May 30—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Iris Nicole Guitan, 27, pleaded guilty May 23 on two counts of abandon endanger child with intent to return and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

ASSAULT

Analisia Escajeda, 26, pleaded guilty May 18 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Christopher Warren George, 38, pleaded guilty May 23 on the charge of lesser included offense of aggravated assault by threat and was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison. Judge Rodney W. Satterwhite presided. Edward L. Shelby was the attorney.

Cristina Lira Alaniz, 28, pleaded guilty May 13 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez and J. Roxane Blount were the attorneys.

Deonta Starling, 22, pleaded guilty May 13 to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to life in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Filomeno Burrola, III, 30, had his probation revoked May 16 on the charge of intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury and was sentenced to nine years in probation. Judge John W. Smith presided. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Homero Valenzuela-Alvarez, 45, had an assault impede breath/circulation (FV)(F3) charge dismissed May 23. Judge Justin Low presided.

Jamar Yusef Jackson, 25, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed May 19. Judge Justin Low presided.

Manuel Adolfo Jacquez Munoz, 29, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) charge dismissed May 19. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Sherard Arnez Ray, 32, pleaded guilty May 18 to assault public servant and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

BURGLARY

Ricky-Lee Alan Rhoades, 32, pleaded guilty May 24 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

DWI

Abram James Natividad, 34, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 19 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Benjamin Valdez, 48, pleaded guilty May 24 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Gary Balderas, 40, had his probation revoked May 13 on the charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

Harald Karl Baer, 60, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 23 on the charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more. Judge John W. Smith presided. David G. Rogers was the attorney.

Hector Garcia Ontiveros, 39, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 23 on the charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Judge John W. Smith presided. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Alex Moses Diaz, 22, pleaded guilty May 18 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to three years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Gary Shawn Vaught, 37, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed May 23. Judge John Shrode presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Jessica Marie Hart, 26, pleaded guilty May 13 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Stephen Travis Haller, 34, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed May 19. Judge John Shrode presided.

FRAUD

Ricky-Lee Alan Rhoades, 32, had a fraud use/possession identifying info number items 10, less than 50, charge dismissed May 24. Judge Justin Low presided.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Josepaz Alaniz Carrillo, 34, pleaded guilty May 24 to injury to a child (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Paco Nicholas Luna, 33, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 19 on the charge of injury to a child. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

MURDER

Christopher Warren George, 38, had a murder charge dismissed May 23. Judge Rodney W. Satterwhite presided. Edward L. Shelby was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Johne Brandon Glen Huggings, 49, was convicted May 16 on three counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Arthur Don Stephens, 56, pleaded guilty to May 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Barby Biles Shahan, 48, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 24 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Ciarra Molina, 27, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed May 19. Judge John Shrode presided.

Donna Sue Dawson, 58, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed May 18. Judge John Shrode presided.

Israel Cervantes, 20, pleaded guilty May 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jesus Francisco Sotelo, 29, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Jonathan David Wells, 35, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed May 18. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Judy Marie Hoffman, 39, pleaded guilty May 18 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Lazaro Bojorquez, Jr., 23, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 19 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF). Judge Denn Whalen presided. Matthew Pospisil was the attorney.

Luis Angel Carrillo, 28, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed May 19. Judge Justin Low presided.

Neleigh Porter, 24, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 23 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Ricardo Reyes Salazar, 30, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 23 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Robert Russell Bishop, Jr., 53, pleaded guilty May 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 355 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Sarah Camille Hudson, 46, pleaded guilty May 24 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

ROBBERY

Chaviya Antwon Hammond, 47, had two counts of robbery charges dismissed May 18. Judge John Shrode presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

SELL STOLEN REGULATED MATERIALS

Sarah Camille Hudson, 46, pleaded guilty May 24 to sell stolen regulated materials and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

THEFT

Avaya Danea Hernandez, 19, pleaded guilty May 24 to theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Ciarra Molina, 27, pleaded guilty May 19 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 324 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Lance Alan Lister, 44, had a theft charge dismissed May 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Lance Alan Lister, 44, had a theft property, less than $2,500, but more than $30,000, charge dismissed May 23. Judge John Shrode presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Cristina Lira Alaniz, 28, pleaded guilty May 13 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez and Christy Lynn Cauthen were the attorneys.

Daisy Garcia Lujan, 39, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 19 on the charge of unauthorized use of vehicle (SJF). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.