Ector County Felony Dispositions: Nov. 14, 2022

Nov. 14—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Alexis Alisa Tavarez, 24, had her probation revoked Nov. 2 on the charge of abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Yisbel Moya, 27, had an abandon endanger child with intent to return (Sjf) charge dismissed Nov. 7. Judge John Shrode presided.

ASSAULT

Christopher Hamilton, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to assault of pregnant person and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Daniel Kenneth Bourdeaux, 47, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Erik Ramirez, 27, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, charge dismissed Nov. 7. Judge Justin Low presided.

Guadalupe M. Loya, 46, had two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child charges dismissed Nov. 7. Judge Justin Low presided.

Jose Navarette, 43, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Nov. 7. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Kristie R. Mills, 36, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (Fv) charge dismissed Nov. 3. Judge John Shrode presided.

DWI

Julian Mendoza Garcia, 38, had his probation revoked Nov. 3 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Michael Gonzales, 39, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years probation and seven years in prison (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Rogelio Garcia Alvidrez, 64, had his probation revoked Nov. 3 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Christopher Lee Love, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Edgardo Garcia, 38, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Jerrod Lee Hesson, 39, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Nov. 7. Judge James Rush presided. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Taylor Doyle Beck, 29, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction charge dismissed Nov. 7. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

Christopher Hamilton, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to harassment of public servant and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Donald Lemon, 54, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to indecency with child sexual contact and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Bernice Jordan, 55, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Jesus Joses Valenzuela, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F2) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

MONEY LAUNDERING

Winter Loraine Maldonado, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 7 on the charge of money laundering more than $2,500, but less than $30,000. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Arnulfo Hinojoza Melendez, 41, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Beau James Mohan, 25, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Nov. 7. Judge Justin Low presided.

Carlos Alberto Ortiz, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 31, 2015 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams. Judge Bill McCoy presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Daniel Ryan Earnest, 37, had his probation revoked Nov. 3 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Daniel Salgado, Jr., 40, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 on the charge of lesser included possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt.

Edgar Valeriano Parra, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Nov. 7. Judge James Rush presided.

Guadalupe M. Loya, 46, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Nov. 7. Judge Justin Low presided.

Henry Gonzales Duran, 54, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Nov. 7. Judge James Rush presided.

James Anaya Villalobos, 50, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Mariah Leyba Holmes, 26, had her probation rules amended Nov. 3 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years on probation. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Marva Denay Neal, 39, was convicted Nov. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Michael Juarez, 45, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Stephen Nathan Wells, 39, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Nov. 7. Judge Justin Low presided.

Travis Sullivan, 54, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Nov. 3. Judge James Rush presided.

Whitney Lea Smethers, 37, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

ROBBERY

Cameron Harrill, 18, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 on the charge of lesser included offense of robbery and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Edgardo Garcia, 38, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 on the charge of lesser included offense of robbery and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Fabian Francisco Gutierrez, 25, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Fabian Francisco Gutierrez, 25, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Walen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

THEFT

Bryant Heath Smith, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Kevin Colt Wallace, 33, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.