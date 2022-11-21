Ector County Felony Dispositions: Nov. 21, 2022

Nov. 21—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Damian Andres Reyes, 22, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Eslee Osvaldo Valenzuela, 19, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

John Ryan Fel, 31, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Juan Alonzo, Jr., 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to aggravated sexual assault child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Kenneth Dewayne Williams, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

DWI

Christopher Lee Gray, 47, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to driving while intoxicated third or more, IAT and was sentenced to five years in probation and 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Enrique Chaves, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to driving while intoxicated third or more, IAT and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Angel Esteban Hoyer, 17, pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

Story continues

FAIL TO COMPLY

Terrence Leigh Hensley, 32, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to fail to comply sex offenders duty to register life/annual and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

FRAUD

Elsie Deanna Delgado, 37, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Baylor Shane Pope, 22, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Cesar Marquez Tarango, 41, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Charlie Antoine Francis, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Christopher Dale Flanagan, 43, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Christopher Dale Flanagan, 43, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Daniel Esgardo Uranga, 46, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 286 days in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Devodrick Dondre Pride, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to Nov. 4 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Joe Stuart Wallace, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in county jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Jonathan Antonio Reyes, 19, pleaded guilty Nov. 15 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Edward T. Garza was the attorney.

Jose Luis Jimenez, 43, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Justin Ray Montgomery, 43, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Nov. 10. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Justinian C. Rodriguez, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Kenneth Dewayne Williams, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Kyle Green, 33, pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Martin Joe Rodriguez, 31, pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Matthew Alexander Villalobos, 22, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Samantha Acosta, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Thomas Ray Johnson, 51, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Nov. 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

ROBBERY

Tyro Shamon Booker, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Danny Camarillo, 48, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 14 on the charge of sexual assault. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Paul J. Escobar was the attorney.

THEFT

Eslee Osvaldo Valenzuela, 19, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to theft of firearm and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Justin Ray Montgomery, 43, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 on two counts of theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Kasandra Marie Rivas, 29, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed Nov. 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Cesar Marquez Tarango, 41, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.