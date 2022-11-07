Ector County Felony Dispositions: Nov. 7, 2022

Nov. 7—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ACCIDENT

Miguel Angel Fonseca, 23, had an accident involving injury charge dismissed Oct. 26. Judge James Rush presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Joanna Isabel Tarango, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 2 on the charge of assault public servant. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

Marco Antonio Enriquez, 33, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 on two counts of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Michael Paris Boyd, 33, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Nov. 1. Judge John Shrode presided.

Nancy Gonzalez Rascon, 52, had her probation revoked Nov. 22 on the charge of intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. David Holmes was the attorney.

Octavio Ray Navarrette, Jr., 34, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Paul Christopher Hicks, 41, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Oct. 28. Judge James Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Kelly Lynn Ryan, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

CRUELTY NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMAL KILL/POISON SERIOUS BODILY INJURY

Alexis Briones, 20, had a cruelty non-livestock animal kill/poison serious bodily injury charge dismissed Oct. 31. Judge James Rush presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

DWI

Amber Brook Cerda, 44, had her probation revoked Nov. 2 on the charge of driving while intoxicated (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Auden Baeza, 48, was convicted Oct. 26 on the charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Dexter Harris Harvey, 35, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years probation and seven years in prison (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Donald Lee Crowder, 36, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 28 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Fernando Reyes, 50, had his probation rules amended Oct. 28 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to eight years probation and eight years in prison. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Melvin Armando Melgar, 42, had a driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age charge dismissed Nov. 2. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Willard Ashley Drybread, 64, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced four years probation and eight years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Daniel Rodriguez, 30, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 28 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Eduardo Morales, 37, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Kelly Lynn Ryan, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

William Francisco Newman, 23, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 31 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge James Rush presided. Lawrence Barber, Jr. was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Gabriel Catano Lopez, 41, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to fail to comply sex offenders duty to register 10 years and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

FORGERY

Clarence Lee Mosley, 46, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to forgery financial instrument (Sjf) and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Corey David Long, 33, had a forgery financial instrument charge dismissed Oct. 28. Judge James Rush presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

HINDER APPREHENSION

Natalee Ann Lassiter, 39, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Aaron Christopher Garza, 29, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Oct. 26. Judge James Rush presided. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Benjamin Juarez Romero, 59, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 28 on the charge of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Judge Joe Connally approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Ashley Marie Zavala, 28, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Nov. 2. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Barbara Ann Franco, 58, had his probation revoked Oct. 21 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.

Betty Jo Mendoza, 46, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Christopher Falanug, 23, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Christopher Sebastian Silva, 34, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 25 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided.

Clarence Lee Mosley, 46, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Danny Ray Laurano, 31, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Daniel Madrid, 46, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Lane Andrew Haygood was the attorney.

Emanuel Solis, 44, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to possession of marijuana, more than 50 pounds, but less than 2,000 pounds and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Kasandra Michelle Kinney, 31, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Leesie Laneil Wynn, 44, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Oct. 28. Judge James Rush presided.

Maria Guadalupe Perez, 44, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Melody Lee Hartman, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Michael Paris Boyd, 33, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 on the charge of lesser-included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Sadie Salcido, 18, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Tiffany Russell, 41, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

ROBBERY

Eduardo Morales, 37, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Lynn Smith, 30, had an aggravated robbery charge dismissed Oct. 28. Judge James Rush presided.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Dakota Lee Hoyt, 30, was convicted Oct. 28 on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of child and was sentenced to life in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Donald Lemon, 54, had sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14 charge dismissed Nov. 2. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Maria Guadalupe Perez, 44, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed Oct. 31. Judge James Rush presided.

THEFT

Hung Viet Ha, 52, pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to theft and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

John Christopher Matt, Jr., 38, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Laura Elizabeth Baker, 45, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to theft and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Billy W. Butler, 54, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Carlos Salvador Hernandez, 31, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Nov. 2. Judge John Shrode presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Dymigeiaun Latavian Hall, 18, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to seven months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Eduardo Morales, 37, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Kelly Lynn Ryan, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Jose Ramon Castillo, 39, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to unlicensed possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.