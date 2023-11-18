Ector County Felony Dispositions: November 17, 2023

Nov. 17—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Joe Madrid. Aggravated robbery. Two counts. 25 years Texas Department of Corrections.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Christopher Wayne Jones. $1,365