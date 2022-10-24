Ector County Felony Dispositions: Oct. 24, 2022

Oct. 24—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Angel Levario Diaz, III, 41, had an aggravated assault date/family/house serious bodily injury charge dismissed Oct. 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

>> Blanca Stella Cortez, 30, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

>> Reyes Manuel Levario, 52, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 19 on the charge of assault public servant. Judge John W. Smith presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

>> Samuel Victor Martinez, 39, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

>> Timothy Babcock, 36, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Oct. 17. Judge James Rush presided.

BURGLARY

>> Christopher Matthew George, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

>> Jontel Cuby Mack, 28, had a burglary of habitation charge dismissed Oct. 17. Judge James Rush presided.

>> Jontel Cuby Mack, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 17 to burglary habitation intend other felony and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

>> Sadie Ramirez, 24, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 14 on the charge of burglary of habitation (F2). Judge Denn Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

>> James Matthew Lacy, 24, had a deadly conduct discharge firearm (F3) charge dismissed Oct. 14. Judge John Shrode presided.

DWI

>> Alejandro Garcia, 64, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 13 on the charge of driving while intoxicated (F3). Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Omar Sotelo Sanchez, 34, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 14 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jeff Parras was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Tony Lee Zamora, 54, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Oct. 17. Judge James Rush presided.

FAIL TO COMPLY

>> Christopher Matthew George, 38, had a fail to comply sex offenders duty to register 10 years charge dismissed Oct. 13. Judge James Rush presided.

>> Rodolfo Sanchez, 62, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to fail to comply with registration requirements (F3) and was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

FRAUD

>> Trever Andrew Anderson, 36, had a fraud use/possession identifying info number of items, less than five, charge dismissed Oct. 14. Judge John Shrode presided.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

>> Christin Raylene Wells, 34, had an injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury charge dismissed Oct. 17. Judge Justin Low presided.

>> Christopher Henderson, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

KIDNAPPING

>> Jontel Cuby Mack, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 17 to aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

>> Joel Gonzales, Jr., 40, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct.14 on the charge of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Judge James Rush presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Barbara Lyn Hutchinson, 39, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Oct. 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

>> Benjamin Garza, 29, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 14 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jerry D. Caddel was the attorney.

>> Candice Monique Romero, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 132 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

>> Chantry James Hammons, 30, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 14 on the charge of lesser included possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge James Rush presided. Lawrence Barber, Jr. was the attorney.

>> Dylan Chad Simmons, 30, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 18 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Matthew Pospisil was the attorney.

>> Erica Gonzalez Martin, 46, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) charge dismissed Oct. 18. Judge John Shrode presided. Ada Nwaneri was the attorney.

>> Faith Pena, 18, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Oct . 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

>> Jayden Lee Norman, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 14 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge Justin Low presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Jennifer Leigh Hernandez, 42, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Oct. 17. Judge Justin Low presided.

>> Nathaniel Bolton, 54, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Oct. 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

>> Reynon Roque, 26, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, and was sentenced to 11 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

>> Juan Antonio Garcia-Cazarez, 52, had his probation revoked Oct. 13 on the charge of prohibited substance/item in correctional facility (F3) and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Fredrick Calicutt, 36, was convicted Oct. 18 to robbery (F2) and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

>> Sadie Ramirez, 24, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 14 on the charge of aggravated robbery. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

>> Carlos Mario Granado, 51, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

THEFT

>> Brian Hammersley, 52, had a theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000 charge dismissed Oct. 12. Judge John Shrode presided. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

>> Chelsie May Ashworth, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 14 on the charge of theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Christopher Matthew George, 38, had a theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000, charge dismissed Oct. 13. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

>> Orlando Rene Contreras, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

>> Quintessa Shante Walton, 37, had a theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions charge dismissed Oct. 17. Judge James Rush presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Steven Rodriguez Rojo, 28, had his probation rules amended Oct. 14 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was six years of probation. Judge James Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.