ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: October 10, 2022

Oct. 10—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY

Joe Angel Cerna, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 4 to accident involving serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Hector Pena was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Alyssa Mariah Madrigal, 25, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Sept. 29. Judge John Shrode presided. Robert V. Garcia and Phillip Wildman Jr. were the attorneys.

Alyssa Mariah Madrigal, 25, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv)(F2) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Briana Garcia, 24, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (Fv) (F3) charge dismissed Sept. 30. Judge James Rush presided.

Gabino Emmanuel Sotelo, 25, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

Jay Marion Jessop, 63, had an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge dismissed Sept. 30. Judge James Rush presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Mason Alexander Moore, 26, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to two counts of assault peace officer/judge and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Roberto Serrano Franco, 45, had three counts of aggravated assault against public servant charges dismissed Oct. 3.

Roberto Serrano Franco, 45,was convicted Oct. 5 on the charge of aggravated assault against public servant and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Story continues

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Tia Nicole Gregg, 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to credit card/debit card abuse and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Gabino Emmanuel Guevara Sotelo, 25, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jared Isiah Esquivel, 22, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Leoel Hernandez Gonzalez, 39, pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Roberto Serrano Franco, 45, was convicted Oct. 5 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

FAIL TO STOP AND RENDER AID

Jared Isiah Esquivel, 22, had a fail to stop and render aid (CBI)(FU) charge dismissed Sept. 29. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Kameron Gammage, 23, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional serious bodily injury/mental (Fv) and 20 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Lead attorney was West Texas Regional Public Defender, court appointed.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Kyle Jacob Edwards, 34, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to injury to a child (Fv)(F3) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Dakota Beal, 25, was convicted Oct. 3 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

Rogelio Villa Colomo, 26, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal May 17 on the charge of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

MURDER

Kameron Gammage, 23, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 on the charge of lesser included offense of murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Lead attorney was West Texas Regional Public Defender, court appointed.

ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT

Dakota Beal, 25, was convicted Oct. 3 to online solicit of a minor sexual conduct and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

B-Tommie Alie Kabler, 31, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

David Delao, 46, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Evan Behan, 28, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Sept. 29. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Evan Behan, 28, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Fabian Lopez, 32, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Hugo Enrique Gomez, 29, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Jimmy Doyle Marion, 31, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Jose Manuel Orosco, 49, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Kinsey Marie Belknap, 29, had her probation revoked Sept. 23 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Lisa Villa Juarez, 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Marcus Rojero Rodriquez, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 4 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Matthew Pospisil was the attorney.

Michaela Espinoza, 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Nichole Ann Landau, 27, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Tia Nicole Gregg, 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication.

Veronica Salazar, 32, pleaded guilty Oct. 4 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

Victor Daniel Moreno Gutierrez, 29, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Yvonne Lynette White, 44, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Jose Manuel Orosco, 49, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Kameron Gammage, 23, had a tampering with a witness charge dismissed Sept. 29. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Lisa Villa Juarez, 33, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed Sept. 29. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

THEFT

Laterek Toomer, 24, had a theft of firearm charge dismissed Sept. 28. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Amistad Rodriguez, 24, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Judge James Rush approved the deal.