ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: October 17, 2022

Oct. 17—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Alex Ivan Duran, 43, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Oct. 7. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Dominic Lee Montoya, 45, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jonathan Edward Crossno, 47, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jose Vela Guerrero, 79, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 on the charge of lesser included offense of assault CBI and was sentenced to two years probation. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Killian Horton, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deffered adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Roberto Serrano Franco, 45, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Oct. 5. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Samuel Victor Martinez, 39, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Yuri Briones Saenz, 37, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

Miguel Angel Castillo, 26, had his probation revoked Oct. 7 on the charge of continuous violence against the family and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge Justin Low presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

DWI

Phillip Martinez, 48, had his probation revoked Sept. 20 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

Thomas Tindol, 58, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to driving while intoxicated third or more and two years probation and 10 years prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Audrey Abigail Garza, 21, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Oct. 7. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

James John McDaniel, 36, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Oct. 7. Judge Justin Low presided. Tony Chavez and Phillip Wildman Jr. were the attorneys.

James John McDaniel, 36, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Juan Hernandez, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 12 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge Bill McCoy presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Phillip Martinez, 48, had his probation revoked Sept. 20 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Samuel Victor Martinez, 39, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Oct. 11. Judge Justin Low presided.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Dwayne Malcolm Crawford, Jr., 43, had a fail to comply sex offenders duty to register life/annual charge dismissed Oct. 11. Judge John Shrode presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Samuel Victor Martinez, 39, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to fail to comply sex offenders duty to register life/annual and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Shawn William Blaylock, 23, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to fail to comply sex offenders duty to registration 10 years and was sentenced to three years in prison and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

FAILING TO STOP AND RENDER AID

William Dietz, 34, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to failing to stop and render aid for accident involving serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

FORGERY

Esmeralda Urias Pineda, 38, had probation rules amended Oct. 7 on five charges of forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge James Rush presided.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

James John McDaniel, 36, had a harassment of public servant charge dismissed Oct. 7. Judge Justin Low presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

James John McDaniel, 36, had an indecency with child sexual contact charge dismissed Oct. 7. Judge Justin Low presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Thurman Pierce Larned, 43, had an indecency with child sexual contact charge dismissed Oct. 6. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Hector R. Ramirez, 49, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to injury child/elderly/disable reckless bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Homero Villa Aguilar, 25, was acquitted Oct. 6 on the charge of injury child/elderly/disable with intentional serious bodily injury/mental. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

James John McDaniel, 36, had two counts of an injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury charges dismissed Oct. 7. Judge Justin Low presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Trinidad Acosta, 41, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 7 on the charge of injury to a child. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Xzayvion Malek Taylor, 23, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 7 on the charge of manufacture delivery, more than 28 grams, but less than 200 grams. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT

Thurman Pierce Larned, 43, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to online solicit of a minor sexual conduct and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alexandria Owens, 27, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Anthony Bearden, 18, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Bryan Lee Cunningham, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Devin Alexander Hooks, 29, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

Douglas Nathaniel Morris, 32, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 11 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. William R. Bowden, Jr. was the attorney.

Jason Glen Wallace, 27, pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jimmy Doyle Marion, 31, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Oct. 7. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Jonathan Edward Crossno, 47, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Oct. 11.

Martin Mendoza, 58, pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Olivia Flores, 57, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Robert Kelton Graham, 44, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 7 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Roberto Serrano Franco, 45, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Oct. 7. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Ryan Andrew Anthony, 36, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in county jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Samuel Victor Martinez, 39, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Yuri Briones Saenz, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Oct. 7. Judge Justin Low presided.

ROBBERY

Brandon Jasean Williams, 20, had two counts of aggravated robbery charges dismissed Oct. 11. Judge Justin Low presided.

Brandon Jasean Williams, 20, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 on two counts of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

James John McDaniel, 36, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to robbery and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Killian Horton, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Joe Angel Alvarado, Jr., 23, had a sexual assault charge dismissed Oct. 11. Judge John Shrode presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Thurman Pierce Larned, 43, had an aggravated sexual assault child charged dismissed Oct. 6. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Franklin H. McCallum was the attorney.

THEFT

Astruc Diaz, 30, had a theft of firearm (Sjf) charge dismissed Oct. 7. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Augustine Vega Martinez, 52, pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to two years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Esmeralda Urias Pineda, 38, had probation rules amended Oct. 7 on the charge of theft and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge James Rush presided.

