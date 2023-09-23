Ector County Felony Dispositions: September 22, 2023

Sep. 22—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Alonzo Chavez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Six years deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance. Seven years deferred adjudication.

Margaret Estrada. Aggravated assault. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault. One year deferred adjudication.

Bradley Givens. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Defendant is deceased.

Guy Hadorn. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Evading arrest. Pleaded guilty. Ten years Texas Department of Corrections.

Suzanne Medina. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Ten years suspended sentence. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.

Eric Steubing. Online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication. Attempted sexual assault of a child. Dismissed.

Trenton Taylor. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Defendant was sentenced in U.S. District Court.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Arnulfo Fernando Garcia Gomez. $10,380.