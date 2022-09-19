ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: September 19, 2022

Sep. 19—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Linda Meza, 32, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Sept. 13 on the charge of abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Ernesto Huitron, Jr., 48, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Daniel Guerrero Ramirez, 45, had a continuous violence against the family charge dismissed Sept. 12. Judge James Rush presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

DWI

Danny Ray Rawls, 59, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Kelsi Mae McCall, 21, had an engaging in organized criminal activity charge dismissed Sept. 9. Judge James Rush presided.

EVADING ARREST

Manuel A. San Miguel Rivera, 43, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

FORGERY

Angela D. Smith, 44, had a forgery charge dismissed Sept. 14. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Benny Nicholas Dominguez, 44, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams, but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Dakota Beal, 25, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, charge dismissed Sept. 13. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

George Amos Horner, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Sept. 12 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jarrod Steven Gifford, 24, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

Jose Manuel Martinez, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

Juan Carlos Jimenez, 44, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 660 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Audie M. Reese was the attorney.

Juan Carlos Jimenez, 44, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to two years. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Audie M. Reese was the attorney.

Juan-Manuel Sanchez Parra, 34, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Kelsi Mae McCall, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. H.W. Leverett, Jr., was the attorney.

Salvador V. Carrasco, Jr., 67, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Sept. 9. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Shawn Michael Perkins, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Sept. 13 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

SELL STOLEN REGULATED MATERIALS

Leslie Reniah Pickens, 30, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to sell stolen regulated materials and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Aubrey Marie-Ann Cody, 30, had her probation revoked Sept. 2 on the charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

THEFT

Christopher Lee Hart, 30, had a theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, charge dismissed Sept. 12. Judge John Shrode presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Leslie Reniah Pickens, 30, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Christopher Tellez, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to unauthorized use of vehicle (Sjf) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Leslie Reniah Pickens, 30, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.