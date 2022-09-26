ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: September 26, 2022

Sep. 26—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Becky Ann Dillon, 30, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to abandon or endangering a child (Sjf) and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

Robert Fernandez, III, 18, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to accident involving injury and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Avery Josiah Molinar, 22, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Efren Olivas Gonzales, 62, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Juan Carlos Lujan, 50, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv) charge dismissed Sept. 19. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

Juan Carlos Lujan, 50, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Leonard Allen Hunter, 20, had an assault family/household member previous conviction IAT charge dismissed Sept. 16. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Michael Anthony Deanda, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to aggravated assault against security officer (F1) and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Seth R. Wood, 25, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to assault family/household member previous conviction and was sentenced to 42 months in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Shariet Verone Cooper, 43, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Stanley Dean Washington, Jr., 55, had his probation revoked Sept. 14 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge John Shrode presided.

BURGLARY

Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez, 47, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to burglary of building — a lesser-included offer and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Thurman O. Williams, 53, had four counts of burglary of building charges dismissed Sept. 21. Judge Justin Low presided.

Thurman O. Williams, 53, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to two counts of burglary of building and was sentenced to 560 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

Aiden Lee Manning, 30, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Sept. 21 on the charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm. Judge John W. Smith presided. Laura A. Carpenter was the attorney.

DWI

Daniel Montoya, 34, had his probation revoked Sept. 14 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Mario Quesadar, Jr., 31, had his probation revoked Sept. 2 to driving while intoxicated third or more (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Justin Low presided. Chris Deanda was the attorney.

Ricardo Villarreal Morales, 66, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Sept. 21 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Judge James Rush presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Tyrrence Keith Omar Hudson, 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY

Robert Fernandez, III, 18, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to escape while arrested/confined felony and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Koby Scott Munsey, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Ricardo Mendoza, 27, had his probation revoked Sept. 16 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Justin Low presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Robert Fernandez, III, 18, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Jose Angel Mejias, 46, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to indecency with child by exposure and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Christopher Lee Tippett, 32, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Daniel Montoya, 34, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Sept. 14 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge John Shrode presided.

Gerardo Martinez, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Jonathan Almanza, 20, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Juan Carlos Lujan, 50, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, more than one gram but less than four grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Bob Garcia Jr. and Rudolf Moisiuc were the attorneys.

Monica Ann Gonzales, 50, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Sept. 15. Judge James Rush presided.

Rachel Mary Rodriguez, 37, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Tommy Lee Thomas, 36, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) charge dismissed Sept. 16. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Victor Jerome Morgan, 31, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

RACING ON HIGHWAY CAUSING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY/DEATH

Albertico Valenzuela, 21, was convicted Sept. 14 on four counts of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury/death (F2) and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Chris Fostel and Phillip Wildman Jr. were the attorneys.

ROBBERY

Noah Quiroz, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to robbery and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Joel John Valdez, 27, was convicted Sept. 21 to two counts of sexual assault child and was sentenced to life in prison. Judge Tryon D. Lewis approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Trevor Scott Stoudemire, 20, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to two counts of aggravated sexual assault child and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

THEFT

Amelia Amy Peppentenzza, 49, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to 12 months in county jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Jose Angel Galindo, 29, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER

Gregorio J. Mendieta, III, 50, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Sept. 21 on the charge of violation bond/protective order assault/stalking. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.