ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: September 5, 2022

Sep. 5—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

Justin Lee Rodriguez, 27, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to two counts of accident involving injury and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Michael Ray Garcia, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to accident involving injury and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

ASSAULT

Alexandra Arenivas, 27, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Alfredo Stephen Cervantez, 52, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to intoxication assault and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Ambar Gumbs, 29, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Aug. 23. Judge John Shrode presided.

Erica Baeza, 43, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Aug. 29. Judge Justin Low presided.

Jessica Louise Arreguin, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to assault peace officer/judge and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Joseph William Wallace Decker, 35, had an aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon FV charge dismissed Aug. 26. Judge Justin Low presided.

Kiamichi Shawnea Leyva, 28, had three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges dismissed Aug. 24. Judge Justin Low presided.

Michael David Pollard, 29, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to assault peace officer/judge and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Rick Earl Lewis, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Story continues

Rick Earl Lewis, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to assault of pregnant person and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Todrick Deshone Simmons, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Todrick Deshone Simmons, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and nine years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

BAIL JUMPING

Chad Earnest Dean, 49, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Aug. 26. Judge John Shrode presided.

BURGLARY

Bobby John Collins, 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to burglary of building and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Rey Arevalo, 32, had a burglary of building charge dismissed Aug. 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

DWI

Bruce Edward Puckett, 44, was granted community discharge and dismissal Aug. 19 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Judge James Rush presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Daniel Justin Lee, 35, had his probation rules amended Aug. 25 to driving while intoxicated third or more, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.

Isidro Gallegos Modesto, 66, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to driving while intoxicated third or more, and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Isidro Gallegos Modesto, 66, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

Christina Rodriguez, 25, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 29 on the charge of endanger a child criminal negligence. Judge James Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Damyon Aaron-Espudo Mallow, 27, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 25 on the charge of evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Judge James Rush presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

Joseph William Wallace Decker, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Tony Joe Laureano, 34, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to seven months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Richard Tomas Munguia, 38, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to fail to comply sex off duty to register life/annual and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

FORGERY

Devon Pierce, 63, was granted community discharge and dismissal Aug. 19 on 13 counts forgery by making. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Diop Johnson, 29, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 25 on the charge of forgery financial instrument (SJF). Judge John W. Smith presided. Laura A. Carpenter was the attorney.

FRAUD

Cesar Figueroa, 26, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON

Wendy Ochoa, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Rumaldo Heredia, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to attempted indecency with a child and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Rumaldo Heredia, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to indecency with child sexual contact and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Rumaldo Heredia, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to indecency with a child exposes and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Allison Vincent Schuetz, 46, had a injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury charge dismissed Aug. 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY

Yesenia Marquez, 36, had an interference with child custody charge dismissed Aug. 30. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Ever Garcia, 19, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams, but less than 400 grams, charge dismissed Aug. 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Hector Valenzuela Gastelum, 26, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, charge dismissed Aug. 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Juvencio Garcia Camargo, 48, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, charge dismissed Aug. 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

MANSLAUGHTER

Valeria Vanessa Lopez, 31, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 25. Judge Justin Low presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alfredo Serrano Franco, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was six months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Alonso V. Sanchez, 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and two years in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Bobby John Collins, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 26. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Bryan Jason Soward, 43, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 30. Judge John Shrode presided.

Chad Earnest Dean, 49, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 130 days in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

Devoric Ladon Fox, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in county jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Isidro Gallegos Modesto, 66, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 24. Judge John Shrode presided.

Jaylea Reigh Palmour, 20, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jeremy Clint Cardinale, 44, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jeremy Dale Brown, 42, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Aug. 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Jose Miguel Urias, 30, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Aug. 23. Judge James Rush presided.

Justina Marie Jackson, 56, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. James Perl was the attorney.

Lana Pauline Spurgeon, 63, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Aug. 23. Judge James Rush presided.

Lorisa Michelle Rubio, 46, pleaded guilty Aug. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Manuel Isaac Payne, 26, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 441 days in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Marty Dale Howard, 63, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Nathan Patrick Short, 29, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Rick Earl Lewis, 30, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 26. Judge James Rush presided.

ROBBERY

Diana Rodriguez, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to robbery (F2) and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Kevin Michael Ramirez, 27, had a sexual assault of a child charge dismissed Aug. 24. Judge Justin Low presided.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Erica Baeza, 43, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed Aug. 29. Judge Justin Low presided.

Robert Sanchez Garcia, 59, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

THEFT

Ana Karina Pulido-Partida, 34, was granted community discharge and dismissal Aug. 22 on the charge of theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000. Judge James Rush presided. Thomas S. Morgan was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Johnathan Irvin McKissick, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 266 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Rick Earl Lewis, 30, had a unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Aug. 26. Judge John Shrode presided.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Todrick Deshone Simmons, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to unlicensed possession firearm by felon and nine years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.