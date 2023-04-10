Ector County Felony Indictments: April 9, 2023

Apr. 9—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Ivan Vasquez Natividad, 28, was indicted Dec. 13, 2022 on abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence, state jail felony.

Yanet Manzant Lopez, 37, was indicted March 6 on abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence, state jail felony.

ASSAULT

Anthony Ray Arciniega, 34, was indicted Jan. 23 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Anthony Ray Arciniega, 34, was indicted Jan. 23 on assault family/household member previous conviction, third degree felony.

Brandi Jo Wheeler, 41, was indicted March 6 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Erick Guadalupe Rios, 36, was indicted March 6 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Houston Mendieta, 27, was indicted March 6 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

James Earl Miles, 52, was indicted March 6 on two counts of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Jesus Trejo-billings Pineda, 34, was indicted March 6 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Jose Luis Olivas, 25, was indicted March 6 on assault of pregnant person, third degree felony.

Landyn Scott Funnell, 17, was indicted March 6 on assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Lendsley Fenderson, 69, was indicted March 6 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Reggie Olivas, 46, was indicted March 6 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Timothy Ray Britt, 34, was indicted March 6 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Alfredo Galindo, 44, was indicted March 6 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

Caleb Washington, 17, was indicted March 6 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Story continues

Destiny Marie Bejaran, 23, was indicted March 6 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Shanya Rae Barraza, 26, was indicted Feb. 21 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Natividad Gutierrez Rodriguez, 46, was indicted March 6 on continuous violence against the family (FV), third degree felony.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Alexis Carlos, 31, was indicted March 6 on credit card/debit card abuse, state jail felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Andrew Gabriel Garcia, 28, was indicted March 6 on criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Arturo Vizcaino, 27, was indicted March 6 on criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

DWI

Alex Soto, Jr., 42, was indicted March 6 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Ashley Diane Price, 29, was indicted March 6 on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

Johnny Martinez Rendon, III, 64, was indicted March 6 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Sergio Peralez Moreno, 33, was indicted March 6 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Brianna Raquel Barriga, 30, was indicted March 6 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Caleb Daniel Martinez, 20, was indicted March 6 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Theodore Gaston Bossette, 56, was indicted Feb. 21 on fail to comply sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction IAT, felony unassigned.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Hector Montano, 35, was indicted March 6 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Jason Edward Sandoval, 50, was indicted March 6 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than 400 grams, felony unassigned.

Juan Diego Mendez Salinas, 31, was indicted July 14, 2021 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Lindsay Marrero, 39, was indicted March 6 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Nora Nino Juarez, 41, was indicted March 6 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Aaron Kacey Rowden, 36, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Abel M. Jacquez, 36, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Antonio Manuel Rodriguez, 42, was indicted July 1, 2022 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Brandon Lee Phillips, 48, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Christian Lee Pinick, 29, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Dana Natasha Warren, 34, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Daniel Lara Paredez, III, 22, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Dustin Mora Rodriguez, 25, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Elman Aurelio Contreras, 27, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Felipe Zarate, Jr., 28, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Ivan Gabaldon Estrada, 20, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jason Montes, 49, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jayden Jesse Alanis, 22, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Jesus Aguilar, 19, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jesus M. Ocon, 59, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Karina Saenz, 37, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Manuel Montez Gonzales, 58, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Markizes De'von Perdue, 30, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Mason Patrick Moore, 34, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Maury Barraza, 28, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Sara Christina Ellsworth, 30, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Silvestre Ortega, 31, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Valerie Fulcher, 33, was indicted March 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Wade Lavine Cox, 33, was indicted March 6 on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, state jail felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Angelia Bodwell, 32, was indicted March 6 on two counts of sexual assault child, second degree felony.

STALKING

Jose Edmundo Baeza, Jr., 36, was indicted March 6 on stalking, third degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Mason Patrick Moore, 34, was indicted March 6 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Tyler Ryan Sullivan, 27, was indicted March 6 on tamper with government record-insurance doc-defraud/harm, second degree felony.

THEFT

Charlemange Sumner Franklin, 33, was indicted March 6 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

George Anthony Arellano, III, 36, was indicted March 6 on theft property, more than $150,000 but less than $3,000, second degree felony.

Richard Charon, 43, was indicted March 6 on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

Tyler Ryan Sullivan, 27, was indicted March 6 on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Andrew Zane Mendieta, 23, was indicted March 6 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Christopher E. Raschke, 40, was indicted March 6 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Jennifer Brown Quiroz, 51, was indicted March 6 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Jesus Albert Muniz, 24, was indicted March 6 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Nathan Reed, 25, was indicted March 6 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Richard Glenn Hilderbrand, 35, was indicted March 6 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER

James Earl Miles, 42, was indicted March 6 on violation bond order- assault, third degree felony.

Phidel Love, 38, was indicted March 6 on violation bond/protective order two times within 12 months, third degree felony.