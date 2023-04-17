Ector County Felony Indictments: April 16, 2023

Apr. 16—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Angel Ramos, 18, was indicted March 23 on abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence, state jail felony.

Martin Adolfo Diarte, 34, was indicted March 23 on abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence, state jail felony.

ASSAULT

Israel Porras, 32, was indicted March 23 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Jeremy Duane Yeilding, 34, was indicted March 23 on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Jeremy Duane Yeilding, 34, was indicted March 23 on assault intentional/reckless breath/circulation family member IAT-CT, second degree felony.

Jesse James Bermejo, 21, was indicted March 23 on assault EMS personnel providing service, third degree felony.

Jesse James Bermejo, 21, was indicted March 23 on assault public servant, third degree felony.

Jesus Andres Laguna, 26, was indicted March 23 on assault of pregnant person, third degree felony.

Jose Erneseto Sanchez, 40, was indicted Oct. 3, 2022 on aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon, second degree felony.

Joshua Tijerina, 22, was indicted March 23 on aggravated assault against public servant, first degree felony.

BURGLARY

Israel Porras, 32, was indicted March 23 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Janie Mata, 24, was indicted Sept. 20, 2021 on credit card or debit card abuse, state jail felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Cristy I. Lozano, 41, was indicted March 23 on criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Jorge Dominguez Tavarez, 27, was indicted March 23 on criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

DWI

Brian Jermaine Johnson, 38, was indicted March 23 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Juan Guajardo, 48, was indicted March 23 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Justin Nathaniel Chavez, 35, was indicted March 23 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Martin Fidel Marquez, 45, was indicted March 23 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Miguel Arturo Corral, 36, was indicted March 23 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Ricardo B. Renteria, 46, was indicted Feb. 4, 2019 on driving while intoxicated third or more (F3), third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Aaron Sherman, 33, was indicted March 23 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Alfredo Tavarez Acosta, 34, was indicted March 23 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Anthony Deon Richardson, 58, was indicted March 23 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Ezequiel Tavarez, 18, was indicted March 23 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Guy Edward Hadorn, 48, was indicted March 23 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Israel Porras, 32, was indicted March 23 on two counts of evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jacob Paredez, 42, was indicted March 23 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jacob Richard Acosta, 23, was indicted March 23 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Joe Anthony Tijerina, 24, was indicted Sept. 9, 2022 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Mark Anthony Mendoza, 24, was indicted Aug. 20, 2021 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Anthony Michael Robinson, 44, was indicted March 23 on fail to comply sex offenders duty to register life/annual, third degree felony.

Paul David Johnson, 43, was indicted March 23 on fail to comply sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction, felony unassigned.

Paul David Johnson, 43, was indicted March 23 on fail to comply sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction, felony unassigned.

Pedro Andres Hernandez, 50, was indicted March 23 on fail to comply sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction, felony unassigned.

FORGERY

Daniel Cortez, 33, was indicted Oct. 31, 2022 on forgery financial instrument, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Luis Arturo Morin, 32, was indicted Sept. 9, 2022 on indecency with child sexual contact, second degree felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Ryan Jose Baeza, 30, was indicted March 23 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

KIDNAPPING

Moses Porras, 55, was indicted March 23 on aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Alejandro Jovani Solis, 17, was indicted March 23 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Guy Edward Hadorn, 48, was indicted March 23 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance penalty group, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Isaiah Rene Holguin, 23, was indicted March 23 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adrian Alvarado Baeza, 46, was indicted Sept. 19, 2022 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Alexis Neveah Mendoza, 20, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Alonzo Trinidad Gil, 29, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Alvin Jordan Sanchez, 36, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Amber Shiann Moralez, 29, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Anthony Carl Williams, 46, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Aracely Valenzuela Aguirre, 53, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Brandon Lee Phillips, 48, was indicted March 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Carlos Eduardo Rodriguez, 50, was indicted Sept. 19, 2022 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Christopher Todd Gatlin, 41, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Daniela Angelica Guillen, 33, was indicted Jan. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Darren Ernest High, 32, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

David Lee Shaw, 45, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Frank Speight, 49, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Genaro Carranza, 37, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Justin Philip Spradlin, 44, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Justin Thomas Powell, 31, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, third degree felony.

Mariah Nicole Sanchez, 29, was indicted Sept. 19, 2022 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Monica Lisa Martinez, 46, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Quentin Cole Armstrong, 66, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Richard Journeay, 53, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Rojelio Juan Roberto Garcia, 30, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

William Christopher Ruff, 40, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Wyatt Michael Graves, 25, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Yessica Rodriguez, 35, was indicted March 23 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Marco Alfonso De Santiago-Guajardo, 20, was indicted March 23 on aggravated sexual assault child, first degree felony.

SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR

Carlos Flores, 31, was indicted March 23 on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

Eddy M. Payen, 34, was indicted March 23 on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

Marcos Miguel Zaragoza, 40, was indicted March 23 on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

Steven Anthony Pacheco, 43, was indicted March 23 on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

Thomas Matthew Fricke, 49, was indicted March 23 on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

Waymond Brown IV, 27, was indicted March 23 on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Jacob Paredez, 42, was indicted March 23 on tamper w/govern record defraud/harm, state jail felony.

Jarvis Dewayne Walker, 39, was indicted March 23 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Lawrence Fred Santistevan, 43, was indicted March 23 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Yessica Rodriguez, 35, was indicted March 23 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

THEFT

Anthony Carl Williams, 46, was indicted March 23 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Bryan Brown, 24, was indicted March 23 on theft property, more than $150,000 but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Charles Pollard, 54, was indicted March 23 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Ciarra Molina, 28, was indicted March 23 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Daniel Pacheco Armenta, 48, was indicted March 23 on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

Jennifer Denise Delgadillo, 43, was indicted Nov. 14, 2022 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Michael Andrew Gamboa, 49, was indicted March 30, 2022 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Richard Patrick Chipman, 52, was indicted March 23 on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Richard Travis Bowman, 47, was indicted Oct. 19, 2021 on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Ronnie Dorsey, 32, was indicted July 1, 2022 on theft property, more than $150,000 but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Salvador Habib Hepo, 26, was indicted March 23 on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Jacob Paredez, 42, was indicted March 23 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Mariah Nicole Sanchez, 29, was indicted Sept. 19, 2022 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Robert Licon, 56, was indicted March 23 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Guy Edward Hadorn, 48, was indicted March 23 on unlawful possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

Yessica Rodriguez, 35, was indicted March 23 on unlawful possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.