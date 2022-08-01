ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: August 1, 2022

Aug. 1—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on July 25. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

Robert Fernandez, III, 18, was indicted on accident involving injury, felony unassigned.

ASSAULT

Antonio Rene Baeza, 30, was indicted on assault of pregnant person, third degree felony.

Billy Doyle Robinson, Jr., 48, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Germanus Robert Finnegan, 41, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Germanus Robert Finnegan, 41, was indicted on assault family/household member previous conviction, third degree felony.

Jacob Candia Garcia, 32, was indicted on assault of pregnant person, third degree felony.

Jeffry Scott Riley, 30, was indicted on continuous sexual assault of a child, first degree felony.

Jimmy Allen Bell, 41, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Joe David Pacheco, 40, was indicted on assault family/household member previous conviction, IAT (FV), third degree felony.

Jose Manuel Martinez, 21, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, (FV), third degree felony.

Juan Jesus Valenzuela, 27, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, (FV), second degree felony.

Paul Anthony Garza, Jr., 30, was indicted on four counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, (FV), second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Corey Chance Salter, 23, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Jerome Harrison, 39, was indicted on criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

DWI

Pamela Valeria Barrio, 31, was indicted on driving while intoxicated third or more, IAT, third degree felony.

Tyrrence Keith Omar Hudson, 33, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under years of age, state jail felony.

ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY

Robert Fernandez, III, 18, was indicted on escape while arrested/confined felony, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Clinton Parker Payne, 31, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Deshawn Lasal Warren, 43, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Gaje Ulrik Young, 20, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Leonardo Aranda Ramirez, 36, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Robert Fernandez, III, 18, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Robert Lance Ahnert, 45, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Rocky Enriquez Gonzales, 38, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FAIL TO COMPLY

James Earl Miles, 52, was indicted on fail to comply with registration requirements, third degree felony.

Tommy Redmond Trout, 55, was indicted on fail to comply sex off duty to registry life/90 day, second degree felony.

FORGERY

Dominique Gonzalez, 31, was indicted on forgery financial instrument, state jail felony.

HINDER APPREHENSION

Sabrina Ann Fernandez, 42, was indicted on hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon, third degree felony.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Alex Galindo Licon, 41, was indicted on indecency with child sexual contact, second degree felony.

INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY

Yesenia Marquez, 36, was indicted on interference with child custody, state jail felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Joeabel Montana Zarate, 26, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams, but less than 400 grams, felony unassigned.

Jonathan Antonio Reyes, 19, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Tony Gamble, 33, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

MURDER

Isaiah Renteria, 26, was indicted on murder, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Betty Jo Mendoza, 46, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Cisco Efren Rios, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Dakota Beal, 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Destiny Renee Hudson, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Edel Tarango Saenz, 18, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, state jail felony.

Emanuel Solis, 43, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than 50 pounds, but less than 2,000 pounds, second degree felony.

Francisco Mendoza, Jr., 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Humphrey Harris, 65, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

James Michael Snyder, 27, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jarius Jareel Briggs, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Jason Martinez, 46, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Joshua L Gilliland, 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Kelsi Mae Mccall, 21, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Maritza Venegas, 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Martin Joe Rodriguez, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Nathaniel Ochoa, 27, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Netzahualcoyotl Miranda Arenas, 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Niseforo Holguin, 19, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than 50 pounds, but less than $2,000 pounds, second degree felony.

Rene Leeann Pherguson, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Ruben Alvarado, 34, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Ruben Olivas, 29, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Russell Burlo Cain, 47, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Steve Garcia, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Suzanne Elaine Medina, 40, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Vanessa Esparza, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Victor Jerome Morgan, 31, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Vidal Gonzales, 42, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Wilton Derall Green, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Zachary Shane Hamill, 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

STALKING

Amy Ming Burton, 41, was indicted on stalking, third degree felony.

THEFT

D'andra Palomino Florez, 42, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Jacque Nicholas Turnbow, 42, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Jared Moore, 33, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Kenneth Edward Mansell, 26, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Kristopher Donal Williams, 40, was indicted on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

Rick Mesa Dominguez, 37, was indicted on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Tony Gamble, 33, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Jose Angel Galindo, 29, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Morgan Renee Hightower, 37, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

Travis Adam Brown, 43, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, 16.01 state jail felony.