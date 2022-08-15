ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: August 15, 2022

Aug. 15—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

Abril Marquez, 27, was indicted Aug. 5 on intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury, third degree felony.

Dario Jesus Orona, 33, was indicted Jan. 28, 2021 on intoxication assault, third degree felony.

Elias Quiros Escovedo, 37, was indicted Aug. 5 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, (FV) (F2), second degree felony.

Guadalupe Noel Verzoza, 53, was indicted Aug. 5 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Josue Gabriel Aguilar, 23, was indicted April 5 on assault family/household member previous conviction, IAT, third degree felony.

Juan C Quintero, 42, was indicted Aug. 5 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Michael Isaiah Munoz, 26, was indicted July 11 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

BURGLARY

Bret Michael Asencio, 28, was indicted Aug. 5 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

Jonathan Ray Schmauch, 36, was indicted Aug. 5 on burglary of building, (SJF), state jail felony.

Savannah Lauraine Jordan, 23, was indicted Aug. 5 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

DWI

Amber Michelle Perez, 30, was indicted Aug. 5 on driving while intoxicated third or more, IAT (F3), Degree Felony

EVADING ARREST

Angel Esteban Hoyer, 17, was indicted Aug. 5 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Ivan Jo Milles, 32, was indicted May 28, 2019 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, was indicted Aug. 5 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, (F3), third degree felony.

Jose Damian Carrasco, 21, was indicted Aug. 5 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Ruben Alfonso Ortiz, 23, was indicted Aug. 5 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FORGERY

Brenda Zavala, 42, was indicted Sept. 8, 2021 on forgery financial instrument, state jail felony.

Eriklener Lopez Cardero, 27, was indicted April 18 on forgery financial instrument, more than 2500, but less than, IAT, state jail felony.

Fernando Gonzalez Baeza, Jr., 23, was indicted Aug. 5 on forgery financial instrument, state jail felony.

Jessica Lea Stone, 34, was indicted May 3, 2021 on forgery by passing, state jail felony.

FRAUD

Damien Manuel Tarin, 27, was indicted Aug. 5 on fraud possession/use credit or debit card, less than five, state jail felony.

Lacey Danyelle Rodriguez, 30, was indicted Aug. 5 on fraud possession/use credit or debit card, less than five, state jail felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE

Christopher Henderson, 37, was indicted July 11 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

Jessica Elizabeth Rodriguez, 40, was indicted Aug. 5 on injury child/elderly/disabled criminal negligence (FV) (SJF), state jail felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Adrian Alvarez, 30, was indicted Aug. 5 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Adrian Arturo Gallegos, 30, was indicted Aug. 5 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Jesse Ryan Galindo, 28, was indicted Aug. 5 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Severa Leann Aguilar, 40, was indicted Aug. 5 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

MURDER

Anthony Jimenez, 48, was indicted Aug. 5 on murder, first degree felony.

Jose Antonio Sarinana, 47, was indicted Aug. 5 on murder, first degree felony.

ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT

Eric Steubing, 26, was indicted July 11 on online solicit of a minor sexual conduct, second degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alyssa Lascano, 34, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Ashley Marie Zavala, 28, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Baylor Shane Pope, 22, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Brittney K Graham, 32, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Calonski Lejon Clinton, 49, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Daniel Vela, 28, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Derek Edward Holt, 34, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Donnie Ray Hernandez, 47, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Evan Behan, 27, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Herman Bill Zubia, 33, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jesus Manuel Morales Zuniga, 23, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Jimmy Doyle Marion, 30, was indicted April 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Joe Louis Duran, 54, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 20, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, IAT, third degree felony

Ebany Valdez, 20, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, second degree felony.

Jorge Orlando Rivero, 37, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Jose Manuel Yanez, 28, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Justin Dewayne Spoon, 33, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Kyle Green, 32, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Larry Gonzales, 66, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Michael Juarez, 44, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Michaela Espinoza, 33, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Omar Armando Magnon, 27, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Raymond Charles, Jr., 41, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Russell Vanover, 29, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Stephanie Michelle Hernandez, 41, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Steven Lynn Grooms, 48, was indicted Aug. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

RETALIATION

Javier Antonio Nieto, 51, was indicted May 8, 2006 on retaliation, third degree felony.

ROBBERY

Ivan Jo Milles, 32, was indicted Aug. 5 on robbery, second degree felony.

Keith Allen Wyatt, 41, was indicted Aug. 5 on robbery, second degree felony.

Roxann Carol Kabler, 29, was indicted Aug. 5 on robbery, second degree felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Eric Steubing, 26, was indicted July 11 on attempt to commit sexual assault child, third degree felony.

STALKING

Eric Seanez, 38, was indicted July 11 on stalking, third degree felony.

THEFT

Derek Edward Holt, 34, was indicted Aug. 5 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 20, was indicted Aug. 5 on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

Kasandra Marie Rivas, 28, was indicted July 11 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Rick Mesa Dominquez, 37, was indicted July 25 on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Robert Gomez, 63, was indicted Aug. 5 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Taurean Dante Bogar, 35, was indicted May 16 on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Kevin Aaron Estrada, 20, was indicted Aug. 5 on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.