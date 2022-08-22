ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: August 22, 2022

Aug. 22—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Aug. 15. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

Craig Vaughn Bowers, 35, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

DWI

Enrique Chaves, 31, was indicted on driving while intoxicated third or more, IAT (F3), Third Degree Felony.

Ernesto Melendez Fuentez, 58, was indicted on driving while intoxicated third or more, IAT, third degree felony.

Felipe Antonio Vergara, 73, was indicted on driving while intoxicated third or more, IAT, third degree felony.

Santos Guevara, 34, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

Chance Dawon Eaden, 25, was indicted on three counts of evading arrest detention causing death, second degree felony.

Eduardo Morales, 37, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jose Luis Torres, 47, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

FRAUD

Esmeralda Limon Alarcon, 26, was indicted on fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, state jail felony.

Juan Bladimir Portillo, 40, was indicted on fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, state jail felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Brayam Robert Guerra, 18, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F1), first degree felony.

Kevin Aaron Estrada, 20, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F1), first degree felony.

Roberto Mendieta, 22, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F1), first degree felony.

MANSLAUGHTER

Maira Rodriguez Saenz, 32, was indicted on intoxicated manslaughter (F2), second degree felony.

MURDER

Craig Vaughn Bowers, 35, was indicted on murder, first degree felony.

Vitale Anthony Justice, 56, was indicted on murder, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adrian Louis Byas, Jr., 19, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Angelina Sacriste, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, second degree felony.

Anthony Bearden, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Antwoine Duriel Wright, 89, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Armando S Frausto, 52, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Austin Allen Edward Neer, 29, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, second degree felony.

Billy Turner, 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Bobby John Collins, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

B-tommie Alie Kabler, 31, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Charles Donnell Smith, 48, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Christopher Falanug, 23, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Christopher Ryan Gonzales, 34, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3), third degree felony.

Ciarra Molina, 27, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Ernesto Melendez Fuentez, 58, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, State Jail Felony

Faith Pena, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Felipe Antonio Vergara, 73, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Gabriel Anthony Franco, Sr., 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Gary Eugene Hills, 55, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Gustavo Varela, 34, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Isaiah Estrella, 27, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

James Ponciano, 42, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Jennifer Menchaca, 38, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jimmy Allen Bell, 41, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3), third degree felony.

John David Gay, 57, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

John Gregory Brooks, 54, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Jose Daniel Reyes, 50, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jose Luis Jimenez, 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jose Luis Torres, 47, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Juan Miguel Suarez, Jr., 49, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Julio Cesar Maldonado, 42, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, second degree felony.

Leon Lara Nabarrette, 54, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Maria Guadalupe Perez, 44, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3), third degree felony.

Mariano Guadalupe Garcia, 40, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Mark Edward Marichalar, 34, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Mark Edward Marichalar, 34, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Marvin Wayne Young, 40, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3), third degree felony.

Max William Strawn, 21, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Miguel Herrera Gutierrez, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Nathaniel Bolton, 54, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Nicholas Daniel Davis, 31, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Oscar Lenis Hernandez, 21, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Precious Calicutt, 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Priscilla Kimberly Garcia, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Robert Joseph Westman, 52, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Sadie Salcido, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Salvador V Carrasco, Jr., 67, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Samantha Acosta, 29, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Shon Trebett Calloway, 44, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Tia Nicole Gregg, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, second degree felony.

Tiffany Russell, 41, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Valerie Ann Gonzalez, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Victor Manuel Castorena, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Vincent Devlin Decker, 34, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Virginia Harrison, 42, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Jahmal Stevens, 30, was indicted on tamper with government record-insurance document-defraud/harm (F2), second degree felony.

THEFT

Katherin Johana Galeano-Garcia, 26, was indicted on two counts of theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Eduardo Morales, 37, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.