ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: June 6, 2022

Jun. 6—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

Alfredo Stephen Cervantez, 52, was indicted May 16 on intoxication assault, third degree felony.

Dereck Lee Riley, 35, was indicted May 16 on aggravated assault against public servant, first degree felony.

Fermin Gomez Jr, 51, was indicted May 16 on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Fernando Rey Fernandez, 45, was indicted May 16 on assault family/household member previous conviction, third degree felony.

Gery Castaneda, 27, was indicted May 16 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

James Michael Dixon, 30, was indicted May 16 on assault by strangulation, third degree felony.

Leonard Allen Hunter, 53, was indicted May 28, 2019 on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Marquis O'neal Douglas, 31, was indicted May 16 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Michael John Gilmore, 36, was indicted May 16 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Octavio Ray Navarrette Jr., 34, was indicted May 16 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Ralph Ezequiel Romero, 51, was indicted May 16 on assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Robbie Bryan Washburn, 31, was indicted May 16 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

Timothy Babcock, 36, was indicted May 16 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

William Kirby Wade, 59, was indicted May 16 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Adrian Gifford, 26, was indicted May 16 on attempt to commit burglary of habitation, third degree felony.

Jeremy Gomez, 37, was indicted May 16 on burglary of a building, state jail felony.

Kimberly Cuellar, 24, was indicted May 16 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Lavanson Raymon Rhone, 57, was indicted May 16 on two counts of burglary of a building, state jail felony.

Sandra Dee Allen, 54, was indicted May 16 on two counts of burglary of a building, state jail felony.

DWI

Adam Kc Carrasco, 24, was indicted May 16 on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

Norma Patricia Porras, 48, was indicted May 16 on driving while intoxicated, third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Robbie Flores, 46, was indicted May 16 on driving while intoxicated, third or more IAT, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Dereck Lee Riley, 35, was indicted May 16 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Eddie Sanchez, 33, was indicted May 16 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Isaiah Munguia, 18, was indicted May 16 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jesus Chiang Saralegui, 25, was indicted May 16 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jesus Hinojos Plascencia, 37, was indicted May 16 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Juan Daniel Guerrero, 36, was indicted May 16 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Nathan Allen Glidwell, 33, was indicted May 16 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Robert Thomas Green, 39, was indicted May 16 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Berlyn Gene Vessels, 48, was indicted May 16 on fail to comply sex off duty to register with previous IAT, felony unassigned.

FRAUD

Jody Lange McLean, 36, was indicted May 16 on fraud possession/use credit or debit card, state jail felony.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Fidencio Armendariz, 41, was indicted May 16 on two counts of indecency with child sexual contact, second degree felony.

Victor Jesus Garcia, 34, was indicted May 16 on indecency with child sexual contact, second degree felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Cory Mayweather, 32, was indicted May 16 on injury child/elderly/disable with int bodily injury, degree felony.

Marco Antonio Jimenez, 44, was indicted May 16 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Raphael Vivar, 35, was indicted May 16 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Aiden Valdez, 18, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, third degree felony.

Carmel Tara Winn, 40, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Christopher Dale Flanagan, 43, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Danny Cuellar, 46, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Dewey Preston Lewis, 40, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Eddie Sanchez, 33, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Ethan Dayn Wingate, 27, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Javonte Shapell Tapley, 27, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Jeran Tim Loschiavo, 28, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jesse Jacob Stacy, 39, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Justin Ray Montgomery, 42, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Kevin Fernando Maradiaga, 28, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Maria Sotelo, 36, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Michael John Gilmore, 36, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Misty Dawn Sims, 47, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Raul Ortiz, 38, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Ronald Thie Rossingh, 28, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Travis Adam Brown, 42, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Leroy Wallace, Jr., 50, was indicted May 16 on two counts of possession of child pornography, third degree felony

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Jesse Jacob Stacy, 39, was indicted May 16 on prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility, third degree felony.

ROBBERY

Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, was indicted May 16 on robbery, second degree felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Christian Flores, 26, was indicted Sept. 20, 2021 on aggravated sexual assault child, first degree felony.

Fidencio Armendariz, 41, was indicted May 16 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, first degree felony.

Victor Jesus Garcia, 34, was indicted May 16 on aggravated sexual assault child, first degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Maria Guadalupe Perez, 43, was indicted May 16 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

THEFT

Brock Truman Gragg, 53, was indicted May 16 on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Dewey Preston Lewis, 40, was indicted May 16 on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Marisol Ortega Heredia, 37, was indicted May 16 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Robert Earl Johnson Jr., 36, was indicted April 5 on theft with two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Jennifer Bryn McKenzie, 37, was indicted May 16 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Ricky Lee Duralia, 42, was indicted May 16 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Serenity Kay Jones, 25, was indicted May 16 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Daniel Vela, 28, was indicted May 16 on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.