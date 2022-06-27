ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: June 27, 2022

Jun. 27—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

Alexandra Arenivas, 27, was indicted June 7 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Alfredo Marques Rojo Jr, 40, was indicted June 7 on aggravated assault date/family/house serious bodily injury, first degree felony.

Benito Rodriguez Arenivas, 48, was indicted June 7 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Carlos Demetrio Orozco, 21, was indicted June 7 on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Dario Jesus Orona, 32, was indicted June 7 on assault of pregnant person, third degree felony.

Efren Olivas Gonzales, 62, was indicted June 7 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

Elijah Joaquin Fluharty, 19, was indicted June 7 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Evelyn Molina, 17, was indicted June 7 on three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Jessica Louise Arreguin, 28, was indicted June 7 on assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Jose Armando Palma, 37, was indicted June 7 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV), third degree felony.

Joseph Jernigan, 24, was indicted June 7 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Luis Adrian Torres, 36, was indicted June 7 on two counts of assault public servant, third degree felony.

Marco Antonio Enriquez Alvarado, 33, was indicted June 7 on two counts of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Mark Anthony Rojas, 43, was indicted June 7 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

Mason Alexander Moore, 26, was indicted June 7 on two counts of assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Michael David Pollard, 29, was indicted June 7 on assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Story continues

Michael Malone, 59, was indicted June 7 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Tyski Jovann Wells, 31, was indicted June 7 on aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon, second degree felony.

BAIL JUMPING

Alesha Dean, 32, was indicted June 7 on bail jumping and fail to appear felony, third degree felony.

BURGLARY

Bobby John Collins, 33, was indicted June 7 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

Katelyn Mathis, 24, was indicted June 7 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Rogelio Galindo, 52, was indicted June 7 on continuous violence against the family, third degree felony.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Ariesley Ruiz Cabrera, 44, was indicted June 25, 2020 on credit card abuse, state jail felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Mariela Payan Baeza, 27, was indicted Sept. 19, 2018 on criminal mischief, state jail felony.

DWI

Juan A Silva, 30, was indicted June 7 on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Paul Solis Nieto, 56, was indicted Oct. 4, 2021 on engaging in organized criminal activity, state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

Edgar Marquez, 25, was indicted June 7 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Ethan Dayn Wingate, 27, was indicted May 16 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Hector Garcia, 39, was indicted June 7 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jerrod Lee Hesson, 39, was indicted June 7 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Mauricio Bustillos, 29, was indicted June 7 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Nathaniel Ray Eaton, 18, was indicted June 7 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Christopher Matthew George, 38, was indicted June 7 on fail to comply sex offenders duty to register 10 years, state jail felony.

FORGERY

Gregorio Ortega, 32, was indicted June 7 on forgery government/national government inst/money/security, third degree felony.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Jose Angel Mejias, 46, was indicted April 19, 2021 on indecency with child by exposure, third degree felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Merle Eugene Schoenhoff, 48, was indicted June 7 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury (FV), third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Isaac Ray Pemberton, 24, was indicted June 7 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, second degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alfred Gerrod Jones, 51, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Carissa Marie Vargas, 29, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, first degree felony.

Clarence Wesley, 62, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Damaris Xelina Martinez, 28, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Danny Ray Laurano, 30, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

David Delao, 45, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Dylan Kerr, 24, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Eder Ernesto Holguin, 24, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Ethan Dayn Wingate, 27, was indicted May 16 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Gerardo Martinez, 28, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Hai Phu Nguyen, 51, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Inho Park, 35, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Jaclyn De'nielle Cruz, 27, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

James Anaya Villalobos, 50, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

James Keone Cherry, 41, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

James Tyran Henley, 41, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Juan Carlos Jimenez, 44, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Juan Ruben Gonzalez, 39, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Luis Reyes, 61, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Luiz Alejandro Sandoval, 26, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Matthew Charles Sturgeon, 37, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Nathan Patrick Short, 29, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Paul Solis Nieto, 56, was indicted July 27, 2021 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Ramon Levario Jr, 36, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Raul Ernesto Martinez, 22, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Ricky Lee Duralia, 42, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Roberto Hernandez Hernandez, 41, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Sammy Joe Villa, 32, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Victor Daniel Moreno Gutierrez, 28, was indicted June 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Ramon Duarte, Jr, 42, was indicted June 7 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Robert Sanchez Garcia, 58, was indicted May 2 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

THEFT

Jennifer Lee Mirelez, 37, was indicted April 5 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

John Wayne Fox, 64, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Robby Roman, 50, was indicted May 3, 2021 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Rodney Lambirth, 65, was indicted July 24, 2017 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, (FS), state jail felony.

Terrence Louis Jackson, 38, was indicted June 7 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Amistad Rodriguez, 24, was indicted April 18 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Christopher Joel Gonzales, 32, was indicted June 7 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Dymigeiaun Latavian Hall, 18, was indicted June 7 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

James Allen Robinson, 21, was indicted June 7 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

James Doran Cantwell, 39, was indicted June 7 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Jasmin Kay Barraza, 23, was indicted June 7 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Jose Alfredo Navarette, 44, was indicted June 7 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Rickey Joann Roghair, 28, was indicted June 7 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Angela Rae Lucke, 41, was indicted June 7 on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.