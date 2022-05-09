ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: May 9, 2022

May 9—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on May 2. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH

Christy Contreras, 25, was indicted May 2 on accident involving death, second degree felony.

ASSAULT

Adam Curry, 35, was indicted May 2 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Arman Shane Baeza, 18, was indicted May 2 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Carl Evan Cockren, 17, was indicted May 2 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Devron Demichael Green, 34, was indicted May 2 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Dontea Deion George, 26, was indicted May 2 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

Gregory Cato, 52, was indicted May 2 on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

Isaiah Renteria, 26 was indicted May 2 on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Jeremy Travis Jensen, 36, was indicted May 2 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV), third degree felony.

Killian Horton, 18, was indicted May 2 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Madison Nicole Watkins, 19, was indicted May 2 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Robert Joe Hernandez, 37, was indicted May 2 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV), third degree felony.

Roberto Mendieta, 22, was indicted May 2 on intoxication assault with vehicle SBI 49.07 third degree felony.

Wyahtha Tue Sandlin, 43, was indicted May 2 on assault public servant, third degree felony.

BURGLARY

Donald Edward Welborn, 52, was indicted May 2 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

George Rodriguez Garcia, 60, was indicted May 2 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

Jaime Harvey, 17, was indicted May 2 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Joseph Dominic Mireles, 37, was indicted May 2 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Daniel Guerrero Ramirez, 45, was indicted May 2 on continuous violence against the family, third degree felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Mark Edward Ochoa, 38, was indicted May 2 on criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

Jonathan Flores, 35, was indicted May 2 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Longino Ramon Subia, 44, was indicted May 2 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Rey Ryan Flores, 20, was indicted May 2 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Ricardo Molina Rios, 26, was indicted May 2 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FORGERY

David Bahena Abarca, 18, was indicted May 2 on forgery government/national government institution/money/security, third degree felony.

FRAUD

Javier Julian Cruz, 33, was indicted May 2 on fraud use/possession identifying info # items five, less than 10, third degree felony.

KIDNAPPING

Jesus Huerta Villescas, 41, was indicted May 2 on kidnapping, third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Christopher Scott Volz, 54, was indicted May 2 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, 481.112 (c) second degree felony.

Lizeth Gomez Lujan, 35, was indicted May 2 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adan Llanez Salcido, 41, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Adrian Reyes, 24, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Amber Wilson, 28, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

April Marie Rubio, 31, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

China Grace Mendenhall, 39, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Clarence Lamount Wesley, 62, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Cody Ray Salinas, 29, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Dario Jesus Orona, 32, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Eric Noah Lopez, 38, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Heiddy Gardea Frias, 42, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Henry Gonzales Duran, 53, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Javier Olivas, 44, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jennifer Denise Delgadillo, 42, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, first degree felony.

Joe Derrick Mendoza, 40, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jose Angel Salgado, 33, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Joseph Rocha, 42, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Joshua Rochelle, 41, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Leesie Laneil Wynn, 43, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Leroy Jessie Brown, 70, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Lisandra Oramos Vita, 26, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Marva Denay Neal, 39, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Monica Ann Gonzales, 50, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Nigel Jerrell Johnson, 31, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Phidel Love, 37, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Rebecca Hernandez, 30, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Rick Earl Lewis, 30, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Robert Lance Ahnert, 44, was indicted May 2 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Roger Quincy Risher, 36, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Ruben Galvan, 38, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Ruben Jr Ramirez, 39, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Ryan Andrew Anthony, 36, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Travis Paul Baca, 41, was indicted May 2 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

Arman Shane Baeza, 18, was indicted May 2 on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

Carl Evan Cockren, 17, was indicted May 2 on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

Killian Horton, 18, was indicted May 2 on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

SOLICIT PROSTITUTION/OTHER PAYOR

Joshua Rochelle, 41, was indicted May 2 on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

SMUGGLING

Freddy Aguirre, 32, was indicted May 2 on five counts of smuggling of persons, third degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Adrian Reyes, 24, was indicted May 2 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Brandy Alexis Breckenridge, 32, was indicted May 2 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Jacob Baeza, 21, was indicted May 2 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Robert Sanchez Garcia, 58, was indicted May 2 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

THEFT

Eric Broadwater Schoel, 32, was indicted May 2 on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, 31.03 (e) (5) third degree felony.

Joel Flores Garcia, 20, was indicted May 2 on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

Marcelo Sherman Bernal, 52, was indicted May 2 on theft property, less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Chaizel Vorsheon Milton, 23, was indicted May 2 on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.