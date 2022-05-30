ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: May 30, 2022

May 30—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on May 16. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

Alfredo Stephen Cervantez, 52, was indicted on intoxication assault, third degree felony.

Dereck Lee Riley, 35, was indicted on aggravated assault against public servant, first degree felony.

Fermin Gomez Jr., 51, was indicted on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Fernando Rey Fernandez, 45, was indicted on assault family/household member previous conviction, third degree felony.

Fidencio Armendariz, 40, was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, first degree felony.

Gery Castaneda, 27, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

James Michael Dixon, 30, was indicted on assault by strangulation (FV), third degree felony.

Marquis O'Neal Douglas, 31, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Michael John Gilmore, 36, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Octavio Ray Navarrette, Jr., 34, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Ralph Ezequiel Romero, 51, was indicted on assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Robbie Bryan Washburn, 31, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

Timothy Babcock, 36, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

William Kirby Wade, 59, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Adrian Gifford, 26, was indicted on attempt to commit burglary of habitation, third degree felony.

Jeremy Gomez, 37, was indicted on burglary of building, state jail felony.

Kimberly Cuellar, 24, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Lavanson Raymon Rhone, 57, was indicted on two counts of burglary of building, state jail felony.

Story continues

Sandra Dee Allen, 54, was indicted on two counts of burglary of building, state jail felony.

DWI

Adam KC Carrasco, 24, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

Norma Patricia Porras, 48, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, IAT, third degree felony.

Robbie Flores, 46, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, IAT, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Dereck Lee Riley, 35, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Eddie Sanchez, 33, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Isaiah Munguia, 18, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jesus Chiang Saralegui, 25, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jesus Hinojos Plascencia, 37, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Juan Daniel Guerrero, 36, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Nathan Allen Glidwell, 33, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Robert Thomas Green, 39, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Berlyn Gene Vessels, 48, was indicted on fail to comply sex offender duty to register with previous IAT, felony unassigned.

FRAUD

Jody Lange McLean, 36, was indicted on fraud possession/use credit or debit card, less than five, state jail felony.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Fidencio Armendariz, 40, was indicted on two counts of indecency with child sexual contact second degree felony.

Victor Jesus Garcia, 34, was indicted on indecency with child sexual contact, second degree felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Cory Mayweather, 31, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

Marco Antonio Jimenez, 44, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Raphael Vivar, 35, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Aiden Valdez, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, third degree felony.

Carmel Tara Winn, 40, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Christopher Dale Flanagan, 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Danny Cuellar, 46, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Dewey Preston Lewis, 40, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Eddie Sanchez, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Ethan Dayn Wingate, 27, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Javonte Shapell Tapley, 27, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Jeran Tim Loschiavo, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jesse Jacob Stacy, 39, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Jesse Jacob Stacy, 39, was indicted on prohibition substance/item in correctional/civic community facility, third degree felony.

Justin Ray Montgomery, 42, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Kevin Fernando Maradiaga, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Maria Sotelo, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Michael John Gilmore, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Misty Dawn Sims, 47, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Raul Ortiz, 38, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Ronald Thie Rossingh, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Travis Adam Brown, 42, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Leroy Wallace, Jr., 50, was indicted on two counts of possession of child pornography, third degree felony.

ROBBERY

Jesus Chiang Saralegui, 25, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.

Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Victor Jesus Garcia, 34, was indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child, first degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Maria Guadalupe Perez, 43, was indicted on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

THEFT

Brock Truman Gragg, 53, was indicted on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Dewey Preston Lewis, 40, was indicted on two counts of theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Marisol Ortega Heredia, 37, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Jennifer Bryn McKenzie, 37, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Ricky Lee Duralia, 42, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Serenity Kay Jones, 25, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Daniel Vela, 28, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.