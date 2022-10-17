ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: October 17, 2022

Oct. 17—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ACCIDENT

Steven Ray Ramos, 22, was indicted Oct. 3 on accident involving death, second degree felony.

Victor Mendoza, 18, was indicted Oct. 3 on accident involving serious bodily injury, third degree felony.

ASSAULT

Albert Nathaniel Mendoza, 27, was indicted Nov. 15, 2021 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Christian Marquez, 25, was indicted Oct. 3 on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Dana Joy Jones, 48, was indicted Oct. 3 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Elieser Diaz Gutierrez, 38, was indicted Oct. 3 on two counts of assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Gerardo Salas, 23, was indicted Oct. 3 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Gerardo Salas, 23, was indicted Oct. 3 on assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Jahmiliya Shavell Whitsett, 33, was indicted Oct. 3 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Michael Anthony Gonzales, 29, was indicted Oct. 3 on assault family/household member previous conviction, IAT, third degree felony.

Michael Liscano, 45, was indicted Sept. 9 on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Michael Paris Boyd, 33, was indicted Oct. 3 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Nickolas Devon Villanueva, 25, was indicted Aug. 5 on assault family/household member previous conviction, third degree felony.

Valerie Alice Cabello, 33, was indicted Oct. 3 on two counts of assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Victor Munoz Martinez, 35, was indicted Oct. 3 on four counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Albert Anthony Llanez, 25, was indicted Oct. 3 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Bobby Lopez Ramos, Jr., 34, was indicted Oct. 3 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, was indicted Oct. 3 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

John Alan Holett, 34, was indicted Oct. 3 on two counts of burglary of building, state jail felony.

Samuel Ramos Carrasco, 29, was indicted Oct. 3 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

Santiago Jimenez Trevino, Jr., 46, was indicted Oct. 3 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

DWI

Breann Dale Windham, 36, was indicted Oct. 3 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

George William Dominguez, 28, was indicted Oct. 3 on driving while intoxicated w/child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

Leonard Duane Griffith, 61, was indicted Oct. 3 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Antonio Guzman, 23, was indicted Oct. 3 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Charlie Azmed Ruiz, 30, was indicted Oct. 3 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Tony Anthony Davis, Jr., 35, was indicted Oct. 3 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

Grace Chantal Bustamante, 19, was indicted Oct. 3 on harassment of public servant, third degree felony.

Ramon Duran, 32, was indicted Oct. 3 on harassment of public servant, third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Dustin Anthony Travis, 34, was indicted Oct. 3 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Machalie Dawn Jarrett, 34, was indicted Oct. 3 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Amber Patino, 37, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Armando Garcia III, 25, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Carlos Ivan Granados, 34, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Donna Michelle Noeller, 54, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Dylan Kerr, 24, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Ezequiel Ramirez, 55, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Janis Tucker Marriott, 55, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Jesus Auden Estrella, 49, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Lorin Brandon Pearce, 37, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Mark Edward Marichalar, 34, was indicted Aug. 15 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Mark Edward Marichalar, 34, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Megan Elizabeth Cantrell, 25, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Miguel Angel Vidal, 40, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Rene Zapata De La Cruz, 38, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Stephanie Laipril Stocks, 38, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Tony Anthony Davis, Jr., 35, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Zachery Alan Thomas Livsey, 20, was indicted Oct. 3 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

Adrian Adonas Sotelo, 38, was indicted Oct. 3 on robbery, second degree felony.

Bianca Rodriguez, 36, was indicted Oct. 3 on robbery, second degree felony.

Dekovan Iris Johnson, 31, was indicted Oct. 3 on robbery, second degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Lyndee Shenea Pogue, 35, was indicted Oct. 3 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Ruben Vela, 53, was indicted Oct. 3 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

THEFT

Aaron Kacey Rowden, 36, was indicted Oct. 3 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Alvaro Zuniga Macias, 44, was indicted Oct. 3 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Brian Hammersley, 52, was indicted Oct. 3 on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

David Allen Pratt, 36, was indicted Oct. 3 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Devin Wayne Adams, 35, was indicted Oct. 3 on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Edgar Gonzalez Montes, 34, was indicted Oct. 3 on theft property, more than $150,00, but less than $300,000, second degree felony.

Orlando Rene Contreras, 28, was indicted Oct. 3 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Toronto J. Williams, 44, was indicted Oct. 3 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Pablo Ortiz, 61, was indicted Oct. 3 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Tracy Garn Betts, 40, was indicted Sept. 9 on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Adrian Louis Byas, Jr., 19, was indicted Oct. 3 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, was indicted Oct. 3 on two counts of unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Mark Dwayne Moya, 49, was indicted Oct. 3 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

