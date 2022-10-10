ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: October 10, 2022

Oct. 10—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Joslynn Ikee Ward Perry, 21, was indicted Sept. 20, 2021 on engaging in organized criminal activity, third degree felony.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Jose E Alva, 34, was indicted June 22, 2021 on indecency with a child exposes, third degree felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE

Justine Raines, 31, was indicted Sept. 9 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional serious bodily injury/mental, first degree felony.

MANSLAUGHTER

Raul Villanueva, 36, was indicted Sept. 9 on intoxicated manslaughter, second degree felony.

MURDER

Justine Raines, 31, was indicted Sept. 9 on murder, first degree felony.

ROBBERY

Braiden Stout, 21, was indicted Jan. 24 n two counts of aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

STALKING

Oscar Tearl Blackledge, 51, was indicted Nov. 9, 2020 on stalking, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Jasmin Kay Barraza, 23, was indicted June 7 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.