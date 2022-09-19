ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: September 19, 2022

Sep. 19—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ARSON

Dalton William Mason, 31, was indicted Sept. 9 on arson, second degree felony.

ASSAULT

Adrian Alaniz, 36, was indicted Sept. 9 on two counts of assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Akira Harrison, 23, was indicted Sept. 9 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Crystal Ordaz Cepeda, 29, was indicted Sept. 9 on two counts of assault public servant, third degree felony.

Crystal Ordaz Cepeda, 29, was indicted Sept. 9 on two counts of assault EMS personnel providing service, third degree felony.

Dayron Aguirre Alvarez, 21, was indicted Sept. 9 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

Eslee Osvaldo Valenzuela, 19, was indicted Sept. 9 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

Jericha Danielle Martinez, 27, was indicted Sept. 9 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

John Ryan Fel, 31, was indicted Sept. 9 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Mathew Jaden Bean, 19, was indicted Sept. 9 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) (F2), second degree felony.

Paul Anthony Garcia, 40, was indicted Sept. 9 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV), third degree felony.

Pete Anthony Gonzales, 30, was indicted July 25 on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Pete Anthony Gonzales, 30, was indicted July 25 on assault of pregnant person, third degree felony.

Roberto Serrano Franco, 45, was indicted Sept. 9 on four counts of aggravated assault against public servant, first degree felony.

Shemar Javorkovit Harrington, 21, was indicted Sept. 9 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Coley Brice Brantley, 33, was indicted Sept. 9 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Jericha Danielle Martinez, 27, was indicted Sept. 9 on burglary habitation intend other felony, first degree felony.

Tony Davell Cleaver, 55, was indicted Sept. 9 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Edward Barriga Leyva, 27, was indicted Sept. 9 on continuous violence against the family (FV), third degree felony.

Ralph Langford Lira, 31, was indicted Sept. 9 on continuous violence against the family (FV), third degree felony.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

James Odel Marsh, 46, was indicted Sept. 9 on deadly conduct discharge firearm, third degree felony.

DWI

Adriana Osorio Sanchez, 39, was indicted Sept. 9 on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

Christopher Lee Gray, 47, was indicted Sept. 9 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Erica Ann Martinez, 42, was indicted Sept. 9 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Michael Scott Thames, 46, was indicted Sept. 9 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Miranda Nicole Borland, 40, was indicted Sept. 9 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Edgar Gonzalez Montes, 34, was indicted Sept. 9 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Isaac Ray Velasco, 26, was indicted Sept. 9 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Joe Anthony Tijerina, 23, was indicted Sept. 9 on evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3), third degree felony.

Joshua Gomez, 26, was indicted Sept. 9 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Roberto Serrano Franco, 45, was indicted Sept. 9 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Taylor Doyle Beck, 29, was indicted Sept. 9 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Alejandro Jr Lugo, 30, was indicted Sept. 9 on fail to comply with registration requirements, third degree felony.

Cravis Lamon Terry, 50, was indicted Sept. 9 on fail to comply sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction IAT, felony unassigned.

Margarito Garcia, 60, was indicted Sept. 9 on fail to comply sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction IAT, felony unassigned.

FAIL TO STOP AND RENDER AID

Marc Anthony Martinez, 21, was indicted Sept. 9 on fail to stop and render aid (resulting in bodily injury), felony unassigned.

FORGERY

Christopher Jonathon Larkin, 38, was indicted Sept. 9 on forgery financial instrument, state jail felony.

FRAUD

Elsie Deanna Delgado, 37, was indicted Sept. 9 on fraud use/possession identifying info # items less than 5, state jail felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJURY

Alba Aurora Rangel Rivero, 37, was indicted Sept. 9 on injury child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury, state jail felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Anthony Tijerina, 42, was indicted Sept. 9 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F1), first degree felony.

Fabian Joel Luna, 31, was indicted Sept. 9 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Roberto Herrera, 43, was indicted Sept. 9 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

MURDER

Shemar Javorkovit Harrington, 21, was indicted Sept. 9 on murder, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Angela Rae Lucke, 42, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Angelo Vedale Neal, 49, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Charlie Antoine Francis, 30, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Cy Douglass Bowden, Jr., 33, was indicted May 28, 2019 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Devodrick Dondre Pride, 27, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jonna Marie Froschauer, 45, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Juan Pablo Payen, 25, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Justinian C. Rodriguez, 33, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Kimberly Ann Nieto, 32, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Luis Moreno, 33, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Matthew Alexander Villalobos, 21, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Michael Jeffery Flores, 26, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Miguel Angel Marmolejo, 23, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Nicole Marie Jones, 37, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Philip Dream Merchant, 30, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Rafael Diez, 38, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Raul Hinojos Hernandez, 46, was indicted July 20, 2020 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Suzanna Santos, 21, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Teamber Leann Taylor, 27, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Thomas Ray Johnson, 51, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Yadilet Licon Urquidi, 42, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

ROBBERY

Duran Oshay Haynes, 35, was indicted Sept. 9 on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

Manuel Mora Ornelas, 53, was indicted Sept. 9 on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

Tyro Shamon Booker, 29, was indicted Sept. 9 on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Adrian Delia Herrera, 37, was indicted Sept. 9 on sexual assault, second degree felony.

STALKING

Stimson Ed Martinez, 33, was indicted Sept. 9 on stalking, third degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Jahmal Stevens, 30, was indicted Aug. 15 on tamper with government record-insurance doc-defraud/harm (F2), second degree felony.

Maria Guadalupe Perez, 44, was indicted May 16 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

THEFT

Adrian Louis Byas, Jr., 19, was indicted Sept. 9 on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

Brandy Marie Clapper, 43, was indicted Sept. 9 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Justin Ray Montgomery, 43, was indicted Sept. 9 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Tracy Garn Betts, 40, was indicted Sept. 9 on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Bill Tracey Norman, 41, was indicted Sept. 9 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

David Earl Dennis, 41, was indicted Sept. 9 on unauthorized use of vehicle (SJF), state jail felony.

Francisco Daniel Maldanado, 29, was indicted Sept. 9 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Heather Price, 41, was indicted Sept. 9 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Jose Luis Torres, 48, was indicted Sept. 9 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Steven James Brewer, 33, was indicted Sept. 9 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Tommy James Garcia, 37, was indicted Sept. 9 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Tyski Jovann Wells, 31, was indicted Sept. 9 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Valerie Mirmontes Garcia, 37, was indicted Sept. 9 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

James Odel Marsh, 46, was indicted Sept. 9 on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

Juan Pablo Payen, 25, was indicted Sept. 9 on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER

Jimmy Dale White, Jr., 40, was indicted Aug. 5 on violence bond/protective order two or more previous convictions IAT, third degree felony.