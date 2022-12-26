Ector County Indictments: Dec. 26, 2022

Dec. 26—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Dec. 13. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Kitrena Renee Pettigrew, 39, was indicted on abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence, state jail felony.

ASSAULT

Garry Wayne Huff, 46, was indicted on aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon (FV), first degree felony.

Nathaniel Ochoa, 27, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Neil Carlo Hernandez, 30, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Oscar Romero, 28, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.

Robert Steadham, 42, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Wesley Morgan Draughn, 39, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Alexis Dominguez Garcia, 29, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Patrick Dorell Garland, 37, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Brandon Michael Long, 21, was indicted on credit card or debit card abuse, state jail felony.

Tanya Nicole Everhart, 40, was indicted on credit card or debit card abuse elderly, third degree felony.

DWI

Adrianna Mae Borho, 23, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

Gil Villalobos Velasquez, 51, was indicted on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Reyes Leyva Jr, 31, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

Alex Reyna, 27, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Erin Roque, 23, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jerry Raymond Freels, 34, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Joseph Michael Cross, 30, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Miguel Angel Guzman, 26, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FRAUD

Manuel Hernandez, 34, was indicted on fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, elderly, third degree felony.

GRAFFITI PECUNIARY LOSS

Jackson Warnick, 17, was indicted on graffiti pecuniary loss, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Samuel Simmons, 17, was indicted on graffiti pecuniary loss, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Cory Bryce Horrell, 30, was indicted on two counts injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

Omar Alejandro Ortega, 31, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Mark Anthony Garza, 20, was indicted Dec. manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, felony unassigned.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Crystal Amber Banuelos, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

David Matthew Salinas, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Erin Roque, 23, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams, DFZ IAT, state jail felony.

Erin Roque, 23, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, DFZ IAT, third degree felony.

Griselda Alexandra Chavira, 23, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Julian Lopez Cadena, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Rick Mesa Dominguez, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Rosa Linda Rascon, 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Tony Anthony Davis, Jr., 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

PURCHASE STOLEN CATALYTIC CONVERTER

Crystal Delira, 24, was indicted on purchase stolen catalytic converter, state jail felony.

Mike Torres, 55, was indicted on purchase stolen catalytic converter, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

Ruben Bejaran, 42, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.

SOLICIT PROSTITUTION/OTHER PAYOR

Juan Silva, 26, was indicted on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

Keontay Abcuefonzo Herman Bluford, 27, was indicted on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

Luis Gonzalez, 26, was indicted on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

Miguel Angel Hinojoza, 28, was indicted on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

Paul Clark, 47, was indicted on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

Ramsey Bass, 22, was indicted on solicit prostitution/other payor, state jail felony.

THEFT

Isaiah Renteria, 26, was indicted on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

Phillip Micheal Lopez, 40, was indicted on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

Silvio Gavaldon Jimenez, 40, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Brandon Fredrick McDaniel, 30, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle 31.07 State Jail Felony

Lyndee Shenea Pogue, 35, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Nathanyl Guy Jasso, 19, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Aaron Kacey Rowden, 36, was indicted on unlawful possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

Jerry Raymond Freels, 34, was indicted on unlawful possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.