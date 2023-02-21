Ector County Indictments: Feb. 20, 2023

Feb. 20—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Dominic Alexis Saenz, 25, was indicted Feb. 6 on abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence, state jail felony.

ASSAULT

Abel Iniguez Gomez, 44, was indicted Feb. 6 on assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Domanick Rojero Rodriguez, 25, was indicted Feb. 6 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Jose Angel Ramon, 41, was indicted Feb. 6 on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Natalie Nohemi Diaz, 22, was indicted Feb. 6 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Oscar Romero, 28, was indicted Feb. 6 on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Robert Noble Hammons, 53, was indicted Feb. 6 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Ty Sanchez Abila, 35, was indicted Feb. 6 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

BURGLARY

Dakota Melton, 30, was indicted Feb. 6 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

Justin Sims, 34, was indicted Feb. 6 on three counts of burglary of building, state jail felony.

Kolby Nelson Slaughter, 27, was indicted Feb. 6 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Kevin Bunch, 37, was indicted Feb. 6 on criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

DWI

Arturo Gonzalez, 59, was indicted Feb. 6 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Karah Sarai Freeland, 36, was indicted Feb. 6 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Maria Aracely Martinez, 48, was indicted Feb. 6 on engaging in organized criminal activity, state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

Abel Iniguez Gomez, 44, was indicted Feb. 6 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Cisco Efren Rios, 36, was indicted Feb. 6 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Joshua Quinn Blaylock, 35, was indicted Feb. 6 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Martin Ulvaldo Garcia, 39, was indicted Feb. 6 on evade arrest detain with vehicle previous conviction or serious bodily injury, third degree felony.

FRAUD

Dustin Duane Evans, 32, was indicted Feb. 6 on fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, state jail felony.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

Cierra Kadence Pogue, 19, was indicted Feb. 6 on two charges of harassment of public servant, (F3), third degree felony.

Elizabeth Ann Moll, 47, was indicted Feb. 6 on harassment of public servant, third degree felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Cierra Kadence Pogue, 19, was indicted Feb. 6 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, (F3), third degree felony.

Malena Leyva Romero, 38, was indicted Feb. 6 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

Santiago Enriquez, 19, was indicted Feb. 6 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

KIDNAPPING

Luciano E. Chavez, 22, was indicted Feb. 6 on aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Andrew Zane Mendieta, 23, was indicted Feb. 6 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Joey Allan Mundell, 29, was indicted Feb. 6 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

Edgar Adrian Banuelas, 30, was indicted Feb. 6 on obstruction or retaliation, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Ashish Anilkumar Christian, 29, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Ashley Kay Don Shierling, 42, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Destiny Raquel White, 25, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

James Doran Cantwell, 40, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

James Wesley Huggins, 30, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jorge Levario, 47, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Kenesha Sherrell Hunt, 31, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Marco Munguia, 25, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Mario Marcus Costa, 40, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Matthew Ira Haney, 51, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Robert Brett King, 21, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Russell Louis Warren, 39, was indicted Feb. 6 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Aaron Vega, 44, was indicted Feb. 6 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Amy Yvette White, 43, was indicted Feb. 6 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Carlos Salvador Hernandez, 32, was indicted Feb. 6 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Cisco Efren Rios, 36, was indicted Feb. 6 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

Destiny Raquel White, 25, was indicted Feb. 6 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

THEFT

Aaron Kacey Rowden, 36, was indicted Feb. 6 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

David Paul Finnegan, 38, was indicted Feb. 6 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Gabriel Antonio Acosta, 55, was indicted Feb. 6 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Gabriel Antonio Acosta, 55, was indicted Feb. 6 on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

Heather Dawn Danford, 44, was indicted Feb. 6 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Mario Omar Mata, 27, was indicted Feb. 6 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, was indicted Feb. 6 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Misty Lynn Hollowell, 42, was indicted Feb. 6 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Presley Anne Dominguez, 32, was indicted Feb. 6 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Samantha Medina Gonzalez, 24, was indicted Feb. 6 on two charges of theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Samantha Medina Gonzalez, 24, was indicted Jan. 23 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Zephanian Noel Batie, 24, was indicted Feb. 6 on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

David Martinez Sotelo, 27, was indicted Feb. 6 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

David Paul Finnegan, 38, was indicted Feb. 6 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Kevin T. Romez, 45, was indicted Feb. 6 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Rojelio Juan Roberto Garcia, 30, was indicted Feb. 6 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Zephaniah Noel Batie, 24, was indicted Feb. 6 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Donald Lee Akers, 25, was indicted Feb. 6 on unlawful carrying weapon prohibited places, third degree felony.