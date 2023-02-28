Ector County Indictments: Feb. 27, 2023

Feb. 27—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

Dustin Mora Rodriguez, 25, was indicted Jan. 23 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Neil Carlo Hernandez, 31, was indicted Dec. 13, 2022 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Noemi Burrola Acosta, 36, was indicted Jan. 9 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Noemi Burrola Acosta, 36, was indicted Jan. 9 on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

BURGLARY

Phillip Ray York, 33, was indicted Nov. 14, 2022 on burglary habitation intend other felony, first degree felony.

Pilar Carrasco Rodriguez Jr., 31, was Jan. 23 indicted on burglary of building, state jail felony.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Steven Jr. Hoisington, 39, was indicted Feb. 6 on indecency with a child exposes, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Edmundo Santillan Jr., 41, was indicted Jan. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Jimmy Solis, 35, was indicted Jan. 23 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Yadilet Licon Urquidi, 43, was indicted Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Joe Angel Lara, 26, was indicted Feb. 6 on three counts of possession of child pornography, third degree felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Steven Jr. Hoisington, 39, was indicted Feb. 6 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault child, first degree felony.

THEFT

Dustin Mora Rodriguez, 25, was indicted Jan. 23 on three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Dylan Daniels, 30, was indicted Jan. 23 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Pedro II Pena, 29, was indicted Dec. 13, 2022 on three counts of theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Yunieska Caraballo Valdes, 39, was indicted May 16, 2022 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.