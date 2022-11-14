Ector County Indictments: Nov. 14, 2022

Nov. 14—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Bradley Hicks, 37, was indicted Oct. 31 on abandon endanger child with intent to return, state jail felony.

ARSON

Sherman Jake Merritt, 31, was indicted Oct. 31 on arson, second degree felony.

ASSAULT

Brett William Heinen, 25, was indicted Oct. 31 on assault public servant, third degree felony.

Eliseo Moreno, 31, was indicted Oct. 31 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Gregory James Morris, 22, was indicted Oct. 31 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Gustavo Silva Fuentes, 35, was indicted Oct. 31 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Javier Alejandro Ybarra, 17, was indicted Oct. 31 on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Phidel Love, 37, was indicted Oct. 31 on assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Roque Angel Ybarra, 18, was indicted Oct. 31 on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Sherman Jake Merritt, 31, was indicted Oct. 31 on burglary of building, state jail felony

Donny Saenz Casarez, 45, was indicted Oct. 31 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Cade Daniel Stoew, 19, was indicted Oct. 31 on continuous violence against the family, third degree felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Ernest Abalos, 60, was indicted Oct. 31 on criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

DWI

Blanca Noemi Garza, 34, was indicted Oct. 31 on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

Jaime Vigil Martinez, 46, was indicted Oct. 31 on driving while intoxicated third or more, IAT, third degree felony.

Rene L. Acosta, 63, was indicted Oct. 31 on driving while intoxicated third or more, third degree felony.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Jesus Alberto Velasco, 31, was indicted Sept. 8, 2021 on engaging in organized criminal activity, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Alexandrea Leannn Snowden, 31, was indicted Oct. 31 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Christopher Julian Rodriguez, 30, was indicted Oct. 31 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FORGERY

Daniel Cortez, 33, was indicted Oct. 31 on forgery financial instrument, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

FRAUD

Crystal Amber Banuelos, 36, was indicted Oct. 31 on fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, state jail felony.

Maricruz Ruiz, 31, was indicted Oct. 31 on fraud use/possession identifying information, items five, less than, third degree felony.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

Ynez Paloma Martinez, 25, was indicted Oct. 31 on harassment of public servant, third degree felony.

ILLEGAL DUMPING

Carl Current, Jr., 68, was indicted Oct. 31 on illegal dumping, more than 200 pounds or 200 cubic feet, state jail felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENTIONAL BODILY INJURY

Cody Joe Thompson, 43, was indicted Oct. 31 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

Emery Wayne Dickman, 49, was indicted Oct. 31 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Corina Cordova, 30, was indicted Aug. 15 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Abel Martinez, 35, was indicted Oct. 31 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Billy Joe Teague, 40, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Christopher Dillon Walker, 22, was indicted Oct. 31 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Christopher Lee Pickett, 44, was indicted Oct. 31 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

David Barraza, 18, was indicted Oct. 31 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Erick Rodriguez, 34, was indicted Oct. 31 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Hugo Sandoval Villa, 45, was indicted Oct. 31 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jude Francisco E. Nunez, 20, was indicted Oct. 31 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Marina Gonzalez, 34, was indicted Oct. 31 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Trisha Michelle Muth, 28, was indicted Oct. 31 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Veronica Lara Melendez, 42, was indicted May 3, 2021 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

THEFT

Alexandrea Leannn Snowden, 31, was indicted Oct. 31 on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

Andrew Saenz Torres, 49, was indicted Oct. 31 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Brock Truman Gragg, 54, was indicted May 16 on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Donny Raymond Lindsey, 40, was indicted Oct. 31 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Heather Ann Sanchez, 38, was indicted Oct. 31 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Jacob Robert Conley, 36, was indicted Aug. 21, 2017 on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Maricruz Ruiz, 31, was indicted Oct. 31 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Max William Strawn, 21, was indicted Oct. 31 on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

Pedro Pena II, 29, was indicted Oct. 31 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Tristan Grant, 19, was indicted Oct. 31 on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

Willie Dean Banks, Jr., 57, was indicted Oct. 31 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Alexandrea Leannn Snowden, 31, was indicted Oct. 31 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Billy Joe Teague, 40, was indicted Oct. 17 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Ricky Savage Lewis, 27, was indicted Oct. 31 on two counts of unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Ruben Martinez Chavez, 34, was indicted Oct. 31 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Alexandrea Leannn Snowden, 31, was indicted Oct. 31 on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.