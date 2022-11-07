Ector County Indictments: Nov. 7, 2022

Nov. 7—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

Cavaya Jefferson, 18, was indicted Oct. 17 on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Donyvan Richard Carrillo, 31, was indicted Oct. 17 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Fernando Gonzalez Baeza, Jr., 23, was indicted Oct. 17 on four counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Jorge Luis Tarango, 29, was indicted Oct. 17 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Juan Olivas, Jr., 25, was indicted Oct. 17 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Mario Ramos, 29, was indicted Oct. 17 on assault peace officer/judge, (F2), second degree felony.

Michael Jason Sullivan, 49, was indicted on assault family/household member previous conviction, IAT, third degree felony.

Rolando Aguilar, Jr., 26, was indicted Oct. 17 on assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

Tiffany Diana Rios, 35, was indicted Oct. 17 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER

Marcus Dwayne McCowan, 18, was indicted Oct. 17 on attempt to take weapon from an officer, state jail felony.

BAIL JUMPING

Martin Anthony Gordon, 41, was indicted on bail jumping and failure to appear (F3), third degree felony.

BURGLARY

Christopher Aaron Galindo, 36, was indicted Oct. 17 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Joel Jose Pineda, 48, was indicted Oct. 17 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Sapphira Jones, 42, was indicted Oct. 17 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Jose Lujan, 18, was indicted Oct. 17 on credit card or debit card abuse, state jail felony.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

Jorge Luis Tarango, 29, was indicted Oct. 17 on 14 counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm, third degree felony.

DWI

Anthony Martin Subia, 48, was indicted Oct. 17 on driving while intoxicated 3rd or more IAT, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Bryan Flores, 18, was indicted Oct. 17 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Coby Curtis Harrison, 33, was indicted Oct. 17 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Juan Antonio Carrillo Gonzalez, 28, was indicted Oct. 17 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jzyaiaz Llanez, 18, was indicted Oct. 17 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Mickey Ray Carney, 35, was indicted Oct. 17 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

FRAUD

Alexanderi A. Merchen, 32, was indicted Oct. 17 on fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, state jail felony.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Hai Phu Nguyen, 51, was indicted Oct. 17 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 50, was indicted Oct. 17 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, felony unassigned.

Jesus Gutierrez, 54, was indicted Oct. 17 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, first degree felony.

Juan Antonio Carrillo Gonzalez, 28, was indicted Oct. 17 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, first degree felony.

Lorena Falcon Gomez, 42, was indicted Oct. 17 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F1) first degree felony.

Patricia Juana Mendoza, 43, was indicted Oct. 17 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, first degree felony.

Sharika Nicole Groves, 47, was indicted Oct. 17 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, felony unassigned.

MURDER

Marcus Dwayne McCowan, 18, was indicted Oct. 17 on two counts of attempted capital murder, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adan Trejo III, 44, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Aldo Ariel Samaniego, 39, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, second degree felony.

Antoine Leshay Walker, 37, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, first degree felony.

Billy Joe Teague, 40, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, second degree felony.

Brandon James Punch, 36, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Cielo Hernandez, 22, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of marijuana, more than five pounds but less than 50 pounds, third degree felony.

Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 50, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, and five pounds, third degree felony.

Earnest Gerald Morris, 57, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Gabriel Refugio Garza, 34, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Hailie Rockel Baeza, 20, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, third degree felony.

Hannah Gearard, 24, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Irene Urias Vasquez, 41, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, second degree felony.

James Devon Nunez, 18, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Jorge Ramos, 44, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Joshua Gerardo C. Aguilar, 23, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of marijuana, more than five pounds but less than 50 pounds, third degree felony.

Larry Cole Robinson, 28, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Lionel Hernandez Reynosa, 33, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Luis Francisco Morales, 33, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Michael Jurado Bermea, 48, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Miguel Angel Vidal, 40, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Rachael Marie Robinson, 35, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Robert Simmons, 53, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Roger Quincy Risher, 37, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Shantay Lynn White, 37, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, second degree felony.

Shelbi Simmons, 30, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Tarenzic Lee Overstreet, 23, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, state jail felony.

Uziel Navarrete, 17, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Victor Manuel Galindo, 22, was indicted Oct. 17 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, third degree felony.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Irene Urias Vasquez, 41, was indicted Oct. 17 on prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility, third degree felony.

ROBBERY

Xavier Ray Diaz, 29, was indicted Oct. 17 on robbery, second degree felony.

THEFT

Alexanderi A. Merchen, 32, was indicted Oct. 17 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Josenarciso R. Santiago, 40, was indicted Oct. 17 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Ruben James Chavez, 46, was indicted Oct. 17 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Billy Joe Teague, 40, was indicted Oct. 17 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Jonthan Neal Salinas, 33, was indicted Oct. 17 on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.