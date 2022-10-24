Ector County Indictments: Oct. 24, 2022
Oct. 24—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Oct. 17. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.
ASSAULT
>> Cavaya Jefferson, 18, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.
>> Donyvan Richard Carrillo, 31, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.
>> Fernando Gonzalez Baeza Jr., 23, was indicted on four counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.
>> Jorge Luis Tarango, 29, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.
>> Juan Olivas, Jr., 25, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.
>> Marcus Dwayne McCowan, 18, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.
>> Mario Ramos, 29, was indicted on assault peace officer/judge (F2), second degree felony.
>> Rolando Aguilar, Jr., 26, was indicted on assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.
>> Tiffany Diana Rios, 35, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, (FV), second degree felony.
ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON
>> Marcus Dwayne McCowan, 18, was indicted on attempt to take weapon from an officer, state jail felony.
BURGLARY
>> Christopher Aaron Galindo, 36, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.
>> Joel Jose Pineda, 48, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.
>> Sapphira Jones, 42, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.
CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE
>> Jose Lujan, 18, was indicted on credit card or debit card abuse, state jail felony.
DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
>> Jorge Luis Tarango, 29, was indicted on 14 counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm, third degree felony.
DWI
>> Anthony Martin Subia, 48, was indicted on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.
EVADING ARREST
>> Bryan Flores, 18, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony
>> Coby Curtis Harrison, 33, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.
>> Juan Antonio Carrillo Gonzalez, 28, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.
>> Jzyaiaz Llanez, 18, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.
>> Mickey Ray Carney, 35, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.
FRAUD
>> Alexanderi A. Merchen, 32, was indicted on fraud possession/use credit or debit card, less than five, state jail felony.
INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENTIONAL BODILY INJURY
>> Hai Phu Nguyen, 51, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.
MANUFACTURE DELIVERY
>> Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 50, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, felony unassigned.
>> Jesus Gutierrez, 54, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.
>> Juan Antonio Carrillo Gonzalez, 60, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.
>> Lorena Falcon Gomez, 42, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.
>> Patricia Juana Mendoza, 43, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.
>> Sharika Nicole Groves, 47, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, felony unassigned.
MURDER
>> Marcus Dwayne McCowan, 18, was indicted on two counts of attempted capital murder, first degree felony.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Adan Trejo III, 44, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Aldo Ariel Samaniego, 39, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.
>> Antoine Leshay Walker, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.
>> Billy Joe Teague, 40, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.
>> Brandon James Punch, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Earnest Gerald Morris, 57, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Gabriel Refugio Garza, 34, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Hailie Rockel Baeza, 20, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, third degree felony.
>> Hannah Gearard, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Irene Urias Vasquez, 41, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.
>> James Devon Nunez, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Jorge Ramos, 44, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Larry Cole Robinson, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Lionel Hernandez Reynosa, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Luis Francisco Morales, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Michael Jurado Bermea, 48, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Miguel Angel Vidal, 41, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Rachael Marie Robinson, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Robert Simmons, 53, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Roger Quincy Risher, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Shantay Lynn White, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.
>> Shelbi Simmons, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.
>> Uziel Navarrete, 17, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Victor Manuel Galindo, 21, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, third degree felony.
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
>> Cielo Hernandez, 22, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, but less than 50 pounds, third degree felony.
>> Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 50, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, third degree felony.
>> Joshua Gerardo C Aguilera, 23, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, but less than 50 pounds, third degree felony.
>> Tarenzic Lee Overstreet, 23, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, state jail felony.
PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM
>> Irene Urias Vasquez, 41, was indicted on prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility, third degree felony.
ROBBERY
>> Xavier Ray Diaz, 29, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.
THEFT
>> Alexanderi A. Merchen, 32, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.
>> Josenarciso R. Santiago, 40, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.
>> Ruben James Chavez, 46, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
>> Billy Joe Teague, 40, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.
UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON
>> Jonthan Neal Salinas, 33, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.