Ector County Indictments: Oct. 24, 2022

Oct. 24—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Oct. 17. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

>> Cavaya Jefferson, 18, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Donyvan Richard Carrillo, 31, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Fernando Gonzalez Baeza Jr., 23, was indicted on four counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Jorge Luis Tarango, 29, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Juan Olivas, Jr., 25, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Marcus Dwayne McCowan, 18, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.

>> Mario Ramos, 29, was indicted on assault peace officer/judge (F2), second degree felony.

>> Rolando Aguilar, Jr., 26, was indicted on assault peace officer/judge, second degree felony.

>> Tiffany Diana Rios, 35, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, (FV), second degree felony.

ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON

>> Marcus Dwayne McCowan, 18, was indicted on attempt to take weapon from an officer, state jail felony.

BURGLARY

>> Christopher Aaron Galindo, 36, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

>> Joel Jose Pineda, 48, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

>> Sapphira Jones, 42, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Jose Lujan, 18, was indicted on credit card or debit card abuse, state jail felony.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

>> Jorge Luis Tarango, 29, was indicted on 14 counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm, third degree felony.

DWI

>> Anthony Martin Subia, 48, was indicted on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Story continues

EVADING ARREST

>> Bryan Flores, 18, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony

>> Coby Curtis Harrison, 33, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Juan Antonio Carrillo Gonzalez, 28, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Jzyaiaz Llanez, 18, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Mickey Ray Carney, 35, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

FRAUD

>> Alexanderi A. Merchen, 32, was indicted on fraud possession/use credit or debit card, less than five, state jail felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENTIONAL BODILY INJURY

>> Hai Phu Nguyen, 51, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

>> Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 50, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, felony unassigned.

>> Jesus Gutierrez, 54, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

>> Juan Antonio Carrillo Gonzalez, 60, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

>> Lorena Falcon Gomez, 42, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

>> Patricia Juana Mendoza, 43, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

>> Sharika Nicole Groves, 47, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, felony unassigned.

MURDER

>> Marcus Dwayne McCowan, 18, was indicted on two counts of attempted capital murder, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Adan Trejo III, 44, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Aldo Ariel Samaniego, 39, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> Antoine Leshay Walker, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

>> Billy Joe Teague, 40, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> Brandon James Punch, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Earnest Gerald Morris, 57, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Gabriel Refugio Garza, 34, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Hailie Rockel Baeza, 20, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, third degree felony.

>> Hannah Gearard, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Irene Urias Vasquez, 41, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> James Devon Nunez, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Jorge Ramos, 44, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Larry Cole Robinson, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Lionel Hernandez Reynosa, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Luis Francisco Morales, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Michael Jurado Bermea, 48, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Miguel Angel Vidal, 41, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Rachael Marie Robinson, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Robert Simmons, 53, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Roger Quincy Risher, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Shantay Lynn White, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> Shelbi Simmons, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, state jail felony.

>> Uziel Navarrete, 17, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Victor Manuel Galindo, 21, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

>> Cielo Hernandez, 22, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, but less than 50 pounds, third degree felony.

>> Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 50, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, third degree felony.

>> Joshua Gerardo C Aguilera, 23, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, but less than 50 pounds, third degree felony.

>> Tarenzic Lee Overstreet, 23, was indicted on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, state jail felony.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

>> Irene Urias Vasquez, 41, was indicted on prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility, third degree felony.

ROBBERY

>> Xavier Ray Diaz, 29, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.

THEFT

>> Alexanderi A. Merchen, 32, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

>> Josenarciso R. Santiago, 40, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

>> Ruben James Chavez, 46, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Billy Joe Teague, 40, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

>> Jonthan Neal Salinas, 33, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.