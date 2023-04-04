Ector County man accused in sexual assault of a child

Apr. 3—A 30-year-old Ector County man was arrested Friday after another man told Ector County Sheriff's Office investigators the two of them became lovers while he was 16 and under the age of consent.

According to an ECSO report, detectives were investigating an aggravated sexual assault of a child case when they became aware Albert Reyes was in a dating relationship with an 18-year-old man.

When detectives spoke with the 18-year-old, he told them he dated Reyes from September 2020 through June 2021 and they were intimate at least four times during that time period while he was underage, the report stated. The age of consent in Texas is 17.

Reyes was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Reyes remained in the Ector County jail Monday on a $750,000 surety bond.