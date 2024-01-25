Ector County Registration and Title System currently unavailable

Jan. 25—The Registration and Title System (RTS) provided by The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is currently unavailable in Ector County due to a fault in the copper T1 line provided and serviced by AT&T.

We are waiting for AT&T to make the necessary repairs to our copper T1 line, a Wednesday press release said.

Without access to the Registration and Title System (RTS) the Ector County Tax Office is unable to process any type of motor vehicle transaction including registration renewals, title transfers, replacement plates, disabled placards, registration exchange, motor vehicle inquiries, temporary registration, etc.

The office is open for questions.

You can process a renewal online with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles via www.txdmv.gov.

As soon as AT&T has made the necessary repairs to the copper T1 line, we will notify via our County Website (http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.County.Assessor.Collector) and Facebook page (Ector County Tax Assessor Collector). Thank you for your patience in this difficult time, the release concluded.